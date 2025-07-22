Trump warns Antifa "DO NOT TOUCH" our monuments or else...
"If you so much as touch a monument or a statue, you go to jail for 10 years!"
President Donald Trump, during his recent Iowa rally, recalled how he successfully dealt with nationwide Antifa riots targeting America’s historic monuments, signing a bill that made defacing monuments punishable by 10 years in jail.
We was not messing around…
“They wanted to rip the hell out of the statues… they wanted to get rid of Thomas Jefferson,” Trump told the crowd. “We stopped them, I took out an old bill from 1909… If you so much as touch a monument or a statue you, go to jail for a 10 year period!”
“That march broke up so quickly!” Trump added.
Watch MAGA in action right here:
Self-deportation strategy shows big success
Tens of thousands of illegal aliens have reportedly self-deported since the Trump administration repurposed the CBP One app, which previously allowed migrants to schedule asylum interviews under Biden but now lets illegal aliens submit their intent to voluntarily leave the United States.
The administration is offering financial incentives and penalties to encourage self-deportation, including $1,000 payments for those who leave voluntarily while threatening fines of nearly $1,000 per day for those who refuse to depart the country.
DHS launched a comprehensive campaign promoting voluntary departure, featuring ads with Secretary Kristi Noem telling illegal aliens to "leave now," while ICE published a self-deportation guide warning that forced removal will have severe consequences. including reentry bars and no time to organize personal affairs.
Trump ditches woke UN cultural org for crossing the line with DEI and anti-Israel sentiment
President Donald Trump is withdrawing the US from the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) after a 90-day review, citing the organization's "woke, divisive cultural and social causes" that are "totally out-of-step with the commonsense policies that Americans voted for in November."
Administration officials took issue with UNESCO's DEI policies and anti-Israel bias, including the organization's 2023 "anti-racism toolkit," 2024 "Transforming MEN'talities" initiative aimed at reshaping how men think about gender issues, and designation of Jewish holy sites as "Palestinian World Heritage" sites.
China's growing influence within UNESCO raised national security concerns, with Beijing serving as the second-largest funder and Chinese nationals ,like deputy director-general Xing Qu in key leadership positions, while the CCP uses its influence to advance Beijing's interests and downplay minorities like Uyghur Muslims.
This marks the third time the US has withdrawn from UNESCO, following previous exits under Ronald Reagan in 1983 (citing politicization and hostility toward free societies) and Trump in 2017 (citing anti-Israel bias), with the Biden administration having rejoined the organization.
Trump forcing companies to disclose illegal immigrant employees
The Trump administration has significantly ramped up ICE audits of businesses' employment verification records, requiring companies to produce I-9 forms and supporting documents within three days of notification, forcing employers to stop ignoring illegal immigrant hiring practices.
Companies are scrambling to comply with immigration rules, with business leaders and attorneys describing being in "I-9 hell" as they rush to find and correct mistakes on employment verification forms in anticipation of possible inspections and hefty penalties.
High-profile enforcement actions have resulted in substantial fines and criminal charges, including $8 million in combined penalties for three Denver businesses that hired over 100 unauthorized workers, and a San Diego company manager receiving probation for employing illegal immigrants in a facility storing military components.
Industries with large immigrant workforces are becoming more cautious, with the hotel industry seeing a 36% increase in background checks during the first half of 2025, while ICE raids have also uncovered labor exploitation cases including 14 juveniles found at California marijuana farms.
Oh Hell Yes Thank You Sweet Jesus Common Sense Rules! Thank You
How many illegals have been given $1000 and a free ride home since the offer was made to them?
Data should be made available at least weekly.
Transparency?