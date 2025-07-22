President Donald Trump, during his recent Iowa rally, recalled how he successfully dealt with nationwide Antifa riots targeting America’s historic monuments, signing a bill that made defacing monuments punishable by 10 years in jail.

We was not messing around…

Click To Watch Video

“They wanted to rip the hell out of the statues… they wanted to get rid of Thomas Jefferson,” Trump told the crowd. “We stopped them, I took out an old bill from 1909… If you so much as touch a monument or a statue you, go to jail for a 10 year period!”

“That march broke up so quickly!” Trump added.

Watch MAGA in action right here:

Click to Watch Video

Together with Natural Health Response

Dear Reader,

Trump won… But the deep state is alive and well and they just scored a HUGE win for Jeffrey Epstein’s clients.



After years of hype, the DOJ has officially dropped the Epstein investigation and let countless unnamed conspirators off the hook.

But now the deep state has an even bigger target.

A secret that, if revealed, could cost them hundreds of billions in profit.

RFK Jr and the Trump administration are now perfectly positioned to expose everything… But after what just happened with the Epstein files, we’re not taking any chances.

We’re taking this opportunity to reveal everything in the first 5 minutes of this video.

Watch it here now while it’s still available online.

Watch Video

P.S. The deep state secret revealed in this video is explosive and may bring down a lot of very powerful people. But it could also save your life. Learn the truth here now while you still can.

Self-deportation strategy shows big success

Tens of thousands of illegal aliens have reportedly self-deported since the Trump administration repurposed the CBP One app, which previously allowed migrants to schedule asylum interviews under Biden but now lets illegal aliens submit their intent to voluntarily leave the United States.

The administration is offering financial incentives and penalties to encourage self-deportation , including $1,000 payments for those who leave voluntarily while threatening fines of nearly $1,000 per day for those who refuse to depart the country.

DHS launched a comprehensive campaign promoting voluntary departure, featuring ads with Secretary Kristi Noem telling illegal aliens to "leave now," while ICE published a self-deportation guide warning that forced removal will have severe consequences. including reentry bars and no time to organize personal affairs.

Trump ditches woke UN cultural org for crossing the line with DEI and anti-Israel sentiment

President Donald Trump is withdrawing the US from the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) after a 90-day review, citing the organization's "woke, divisive cultural and social causes" that are "totally out-of-step with the commonsense policies that Americans voted for in November."

Administration officials took issue with UNESCO's DEI policies and anti-Israel bias , including the organization's 2023 "anti-racism toolkit," 2024 "Transforming MEN'talities" initiative aimed at reshaping how men think about gender issues, and designation of Jewish holy sites as "Palestinian World Heritage" sites.

China's growing influence within UNESCO raised national security concerns , with Beijing serving as the second-largest funder and Chinese nationals ,like deputy director-general Xing Qu in key leadership positions, while the CCP uses its influence to advance Beijing's interests and downplay minorities like Uyghur Muslims.

This marks the third time the US has withdrawn from UNESCO, following previous exits under Ronald Reagan in 1983 (citing politicization and hostility toward free societies) and Trump in 2017 (citing anti-Israel bias), with the Biden administration having rejoined the organization.

Trump forcing companies to disclose illegal immigrant employees

The Trump administration has significantly ramped up ICE audits of businesses' employment verification records, requiring companies to produce I-9 forms and supporting documents within three days of notification, forcing employers to stop ignoring illegal immigrant hiring practices.