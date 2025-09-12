President Donald Trump visited the New York Yankees clubhouse before their game against the Detroit Tigers on September 11th, telling players "You're gonna win. You're gonna go all the way," and his prediction came true as the Yankees won 9-3.

Watch the incredible moment Trump enters the locker room to meet the team:



Aaron Judge's stellar performance : Yankees slugger Aaron Judge hit two home runs (his 45th and 46th of the season) after shaking hands with Trump in the clubhouse, with Trump praising Judge as "an unbelievable player" before the game.

High security and warm reception : Trump watched from the bulletproof glass-protected Steinbrenner family suite on the 24th anniversary of 9/11, with heightened security including Secret Service agents on rooftops, while receiving loud cheers and "USA" chants from fans when shown on the video board.

Political entourage and departure: Trump was accompanied by several Republican congressional members, administration officials including Attorney General Pam Bondi and EPA Administrator Lee Zeldin, and conservative commentator Bill O'Reilly, before leaving in the seventh inning after performing his signature dance to "YMCA" and receiving chants of "Donald Trump! Donald!"

Suspected Charlie Kirk shooter raised Mormon, allegedly fired shot just after Kirk praised Mormon Church

Charlie Kirk was allegedly shot and killed by Tyler Robinson just moments after Kirk had glowingly praised the Mormon Church, saying "I love how Mormons send missionaries around the world, I love how polite they are... Mormons are great people" to huge cheers from the Utah Valley University crowd.

Robinson's Mormon upbringing : The 22-year-old alleged assassin Tyler Robinson was raised as a devout Mormon and attended the local LDS church when he was younger, according to neighbor Kristin Schwiermann who knew his family through their shared church and school community.

Neighbor's shock and description : Schwiermann, who worked as a head custodian at Robinson's elementary school for 18 years, described him as someone who "carried himself nicely" and was "very nice" and "smart," reportedly having earned a full-ride college scholarship, making her "shocked that this was even him."

Church statement: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints issued a statement condemning "violence and lawless behavior" and calling for people to "treat one another with greater kindness, compassion and goodness," reaffirming the teaching to "love our neighbor," though this was released before Robinson had been identified as Mormon.

