President Donald Trump decided to visit a Venezuelan restaurant in Miami, Florida where he received and explosive welcome of cheers and thanks from the crowd of locals.

“You have been the best president we have seen in a lifetime!!!” one man shouted out to the President.

Iran Plots Shock Drone Strike on California!

The FBI has alerted California law enforcement to an alleged Iranian plan for a surprise drone attack on unspecified targets in the state, launched from an unidentified vessel off the U.S. coast, as potential retaliation for ongoing U.S. military strikes amid the escalating war with Iran. Officials stress the intelligence lacks details on timing or specifics and describe no imminent threat.

FBI Alert Details Revealed: The bulletin, distributed in late February 2026 based on early February intelligence, states Iran allegedly aspired to use unmanned aerial vehicles in a retaliatory strike if the U.S. conducted operations against it, though authorities admit having no further corroborating information on execution.

Launch Method Specified: Intelligence indicates the drones would originate from a mystery ship positioned off the American homeland coastline, highlighting concerns over Iran’s capability to forward-deploy assets for homeland attacks far from the Middle East conflict zone.

Context of Escalating War: The warning emerges amid the Trump administration’s sustained offensive against Iran, following U.S. and Israeli strikes, with Iran relying heavily on low-cost drone warfare as a primary tool for asymmetric retaliation in regional tensions.

Official Responses and Caveats: Both the FBI and White House declined to comment on the report, while the alert underscores the uncorroborated nature of the tip and emphasizes vigilance without confirming any active or immediate plot against California targets.

Hezbollah launches 100 rockets at Israel, overwhelming Iron Dome as IDF prepares ground invasion of Lebanon

Hezbollah terrorists launched 100 rockets at Israel on Wednesday, overwhelming the Iron Dome missile defense system so much that only half were shot down, an IDF source exclusively told The NY Post. In response, the IDF is preparing a ground invasion into Lebanon, marking a new front in Operation Epic Fury on the 12th day of the US-Israeli joint military mission against Iran and its proxies.

Why it matters: An Israeli official described the Hezbollah strikes as a “suicide mission” knowing the IDF would retaliate, with Iran’s weapons supplies running low from launches on Israel and destruction by US-Israeli forces over 12 days. The Israeli Air Force is striking ready-to-launch projectile launchers and Hezbollah infrastructure sites across Lebanon, though it’s unclear what damage has been caused in Israel or the scale of a possible ground operation.

The Houthi concern: The Houthis in Yemen have not fired at Israel in the current conflict, leading Israelis to worry the Iranian proxy group is saving its weapons supply for a massive barrage all at once. While Iran has launched counterattacks against at least 10 Gulf nations including US military bases since Feb. 28, Iran has excluded Yemen from strikes. The Atlantic Council reported the Houthis have warned their “finger is on the trigger.”

TDS Late-Night comics slam Trump Iran strikes instead of oppressive Iranian regime

A Media Research Center analysis reveals that 94% of late-night hosts’ jokes about recent U.S.-led airstrikes on Iran targeted America, President Donald Trump, and allies rather than the Iranian regime.

Jokes Heavily Skewed: Of 250 war-related jokes across major late-night shows from March 2-5, 235 (94%) mocked the U.S. and allies, while only 15 targeted Iran during Operation Epic Fury.

Top Targets Identified: President Trump faced the most ridicule with 152 jokes, followed by Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth (23), Senator Markwayne Mullin (14), and other Republicans, highlighting domestic political focus.

Host-Specific Breakdown: Seth Meyers directed 100% of his 52 jokes at the U.S. side, Jimmy Fallon 97% (36/37), Jimmy Kimmel 96% (51/53), Stephen Colbert 90% (43/48), and The Daily Show hosts 88% (53/60).

Rare Iran Criticism: Ayatollah Ali Khamenei received just nine jabs, with minimal humor aimed at Iran’s oppressive regime despite hosts’ freedom to critique U.S. actions abroad.

Attorney General Pam Bondi relocates to military base amid rising threats

Attorney General Pam Bondi has quietly relocated to secure military housing in the Washington area within the past month after federal investigators flagged serious threats tied to her Justice Department role, including from drug cartels and critics over the Jeffrey Epstein case handling.