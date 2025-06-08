PolitiBrawl

Catherine Bobik
2h

I respect both, Elon and President Trump. When I read that they were on the outs it felt like a gut punch. Can Tucker broker peace between the two? I would talk to both of them myself but I don't know how to get a note from me through.

ELIZABETH
1h

Elon thought he was co-president and when he found out he wasn't, he had a childish temper tantrum. Being the richest does not make you the most powerful man in the world. Having millions of people vote you into the office of President of the United States does. We elected Trump, not Elon Musk.

