America has again plunged into riots and destruction, fueled by the same guys as last time, while two of our most important leaders engage in a social media war.

President Donald Trump and Elon Musk, two great men and former best buddies who’ve done more to shake up the status quo in Washington D.C. than anyone, are at each other’s throats over a spending bill nobody loved. It’s like watching your dad and your favorite uncle biker at Thanksgiving—frustrating, unnecessary, and bad for the whole family. Their feud is splitting stunting the America First movement at an awkward time. Division makes us weak, and our enemies, from foreign powers to homegrown radicals, are licking their chops. It’s time for Trump and Musk to bury the hatchet and get back to kicking butt.

This spending bill? It’s a classic Washington sausage—nobody’s thrilled with every ingredient, but it has a lot of good stuff. Big tax cuts for working class Americans, key campaign promises kept like no taxes on overtime and tips, and a yes whole bunch of “government pork” as Musk rightfully pointed out. Sure, it’s not perfect, but that’s what happens when you’ve got to wrangle a divided Congress to get anything passed. Compromise isn’t ideal but it’s a reality with almost everything in Washington D.C. It’s how the game is played. Trump, the guy who turned politics on its head, and Musk, the brainiac building rockets and defending free speech, should be high-fiving over the wins, not throwing punches over the fine print.

A message from our sponsor (piece continues below)

Together with ALP

Tucker Carlson’s new nicotine pouches

Founded by Tucker Carlson, ALP isn’t just a product; it’s a movement. With a dedicated community of users who value freedom, adventure, and innovation, ALP is already the fastest-growing nicotine pouch brand in the world.

ALP is revolutionizing the nicotine pouch industry by creating a product that’s bold, high-quality, and designed for those who demand more. Unlike traditional, dry pouches that leave you wanting more, ALP delivers a moist, flavorful experience with every use, offering a superior alternative to the stale options on the market. With a range of 5 premium flavors including Chilled Mint, Mountain Wintergreen, Sweet Nectar, Refreshing Chill, and Tropical Fruit, ALP caters to a variety of tastes, ensuring there's something for everyone.

Each ALP product is 100% tobacco-free and crafted with the consumer in mind. Available in three nicotine strengths (3mg, 6mg, and 9mg), you can customize your experience to match your needs. Whether you're on the go or kicking back, ALP ensures a smooth, satisfying experience every time.

Shop ALP

(Continued)

While they’re duking it out, serious trouble is brewing. Radical left-wing riots, like the ones that tore through our cities in 2020, are flaring up again. Boarded-up storefronts, scared neighborhoods, and that sick feeling of déjà vu are back. These aren’t just protests; they’re chaos agents trying to burn down what we’ve built. We’ve seen this movie before, and it doesn’t end well unless we act fast. The President needs headspace to handle the escalating violence, not worry about settling the score with Elon. He has already send 2,000 National Guard troops to Los Angeles where the worst of the violence is occuring, and God knows Democrats are going to hyperbolize this move, challenge it legally and try to paint him as a tyrant for putting down “peaceful” looters and rioters who are just attacking some I.C.E agents.

To the audience, many of whom I know love and support President Trump: Do you want Musk to knock out Trump, or Trump to take down Musk? Or do you just want this nonsense to stop so we can move forward? I’m betting most of you choose the last one. We need both of these guys—Trump’s strength and Musk’s vision—on the same team. Musk gave us DOGE, one of the best ideas in American political history. Trump speaks for the folks that elites love to ignore. Together, they’re a powerhouse. Apart, they’re handing our enemies a playbook to beat us.

I miss having Elon Musk in our corner, and I know I’m not alone. The team of Trump and Musk is too important to let this drag on. For the love of our country, make up and get back to work. We’re stronger with you together, and our enemies know it. Don’t give them the satisfaction of watching us fall apart.

Don’t Miss Tucker Carlson taste testing nicotine pouches to prove ALP is the best

Shop ALP

Join the ALP movement today, and experience the freshest, boldest nicotine pouches available. Get yours now and see why ALP is changing the game one pouch at a time. Must be 21+ to purchase.

Opinion: Why conservatives are embracing nicotine to stick it to the left

By Richie McGinniss

Before the first apple pie was baked in an American hearth, tobacco and its derivative chemical compound nicotine was waking the American mind.

The Native Americans--who have been smoking the stuff for thousands of years--know as well as any other red blooded American that upon breaking the blood-brain barrier, the drug causes the mind to drum like the wings of a an eagle as the first rays of morning sunlight dry its feathers from the cold dew. The technology to deliver nicotine has evolved significantly since those first puffs wafted through a peace pipe under a wigwam somewhere in the virgin American wilderness. How the first shaman decided to take a plant and smoke it is a mystery as old as time, but thank God that he did.

After the Europeans arrived, tobacco was industrialized into cigarettes that captured (and clogged) the hearts of the nation. Then, after it was discovered that cigarettes can cause cancer, it was the vape with its fruity flavored nicotine juice that caused an entire generation of Zoomers to go gaga.

But while millions puffed their electric vape sticks, another, better vice was creeping its way into the bloodstreams of those in the know... no puffing required. All one has to do is to place this product in between the gum and lip (you can choose whether you want to go upper or lower deck, personally I like to rotate) and voila! Nicotine in the veins!

Read Full Story