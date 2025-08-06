President Donald Trump threatened to federalize Washington, D.C., following a violent attack on a former Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) employee, demanding that local minors and gang members over 14 be prosecuted as adults.

The Incident The threat came after Edward Coristine, a teenager known as "Big Balls" who previously worked for DOGE, was severely beaten while defending a woman from assault by a dozen young men. Trump shared a photo of the bloodied victim on Truth Social, calling him an "incredible young man" who was "beaten mercilessly by local thugs." Elon Musk, former DOGE head, confirmed the story, stating Coristine suffered a concussion but successfully saved the woman.

Trump's Response In his Truth Social post, Trump criticized D.C.'s criminal justice system, claiming local youth and gang members are "randomly attacking, mugging, maiming, and shooting innocent citizens" while knowing they'll be "almost immediately released." He declared that if the violence continues, he would "exert my powers, and FEDERALIZE this City."

Speaking to reporters Tuesday, Trump said D.C. must "straighten their act out" regarding government protection, or face federal takeover. He argued criminals aren't afraid of police because "nothing ever happens to them," emphasizing that "Washington, D.C. must be safe, clean, and beautiful for all Americans and, importantly, for the World to see."

Elon Musk chimed in to the matter, agreeing that it is now “time to federalize DC”following the attack.

Pattern of Violence The attack follows several other violent incidents in D.C., including a House staffer's armed carjacking in Navy Yard, teens taking over a park leading to arrests and hospitalization, and a drive-by shooting that killed 21-year-old congressional intern Eric Tarpinian-Jachym. Additionally, Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy witnessed a transit police officer being stabbed.

Trump's ultimatum represents an escalation in federal-local tensions over D.C.'s crime problem, with the president demanding immediate action or threatening unprecedented federal intervention in the nation's capital.