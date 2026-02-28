President Donald Trump encouraged the Iranian people to seize control of their government after US and Israeli forces finish “major combat operations” in Iran, telling them in a Truth Social video to “stay sheltered” because “bombs will be dropping everywhere” before urging them to act: “When we are finished, take over your government. It will be yours to take. This will be, probably, your only chance for generations.”

Why it matters: The joint US-Israel attack, dubbed “Operation Epic Fury,” launched just after 9 a.m. local time Saturday and marks a dramatic escalation in tensions between Washington and Tehran. Trump said the mission aims to “defend the American people by eliminating imminent threats from the Iranian regime,” vowing to destroy Iran’s missile infrastructure and “annihilate its navy” while warning that “the lives of courageous American heroes may be lost and we may have casualties.”

What Trump said: The president called on members of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard, Iran’s armed forces and police to lay down their weapons and accept immunity or “face certain death,” reiterating “it has always been the policy of the United States, in particular my administration, that this terrorist regime can never have a nuclear weapon.” The operation comes hours after Trump told reporters he was “not happy” with nuclear negotiations, having given Iran a roughly 10-15 day deadline on Feb. 19 to reach an agreement, saying “it’s been mass terror and we are not going to put up with it any longer.”

‘Growing indications’ Iran’s Supreme Leader Khamenei killed in US-Israel strikes, Israeli sources say

Israeli media outlet Channel 12 reported unnamed Israeli sources revealed there are “growing indications” that Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei was killed during Saturday morning’s US-Israel air strikes dubbed “Operation Epic Fury,” or that he was “hurt at the very least.” Khamenei has not been heard from since the attacks began, with both his palace and compound in Tehran reportedly completely destroyed and initial blasts believed to have occurred close to his offices.

Why it matters: The 86-year-old Khamenei has been Iran’s supreme leader since 1989, holding ultimate control over all branches of Iran’s government, the military, judiciary, and serving as the country’s spiritual leader. President Trump specifically targeted Khamenei in the first wave of strikes, telling Iran’s military to “lay down your weapons and have complete immunity, or in the alternative, face certain death.”

Iran’s retaliation: Iran launched what it called a “crushing response,” firing missiles across Israel including Tel Aviv, Haifa and Jerusalem, and striking the US Fifth Fleet headquarters in Manama, Bahrain with dramatic footage showing a huge mushroom of smoke. Iran’s military declared all US “bases, resources and assets” are “legitimate targets” and also targeted US infrastructure at Al Dhafra Air Base in the UAE, Ali Al Salem Air Base in Kuwait, Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar, and areas in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, with explosions reported in Dubai and Syria.

The casualties: Israeli sources said they believed IRGC commander General Mohammad Pakpour, described as the “architect” of Iran’s brutal crackdown against protesters, has been killed in the strikes. Officials reported the strikes caused “very significant harm” to the leadership of the Iranian regime and its military commanders. Countries across the world are appealing for calm and urgent de-escalation, with UK Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer holding an emergency Cobra meeting in Downing Street, while Iran and Israel continue to exchange fire with multiple waves of strikes across the Middle East.

Saudi Arabia offers “all it’s capabilities” to help Trump in fight against Tehran

Saudi Arabia condemned Iran's "blatant aggression" against the UAE, Bahrain, Qatar, Kuwait, and Jordan, affirming its "full solidarity" with these countries and its "readiness to place all its capabilities at their disposal" in support of President Trump's attack on Iran.

Macron calls Trump’s Iran attack “dangerous,” urges return to negotiations and UN Security Council meeting

French President Emmanuel Macron called President Trump’s attack on Iran “dangerous for all” in a statement posted on social media, urging “it must stop” and calling for an urgent meeting of the United Nations Security Council as other European leaders indicated their unease with Trump’s decision to launch Operation Epic Fury on Tehran.