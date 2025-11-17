President Donald Trump said Sunday on Truth Social that “House Republicans should vote to release the Epstein files, because we have nothing to hide,” reversing his previous opposition to a measure forcing the Justice Department to make public all materials related to the case, which the House is expected to vote on Tuesday after a discharge petition received the required 218 signatures last week.

Discharge petition succeeded despite GOP leadership opposition: The petition was signed by all 214 House Democrats plus four Republicans—Reps. Thomas Massie, Nancy Mace, Lauren Boebert, and Marjorie Taylor Greene—”much to Trump’s ire,” forcing the vote despite GOP leadership’s opposition, though the legislation must also pass the Senate and be signed by Trump himself.

Epstein emails claim Trump knew about abuse: Last Wednesday, the House Oversight Committee released over 20,000 pages from Epstein’s estate, including emails where the convicted pedophile—who was found dead in his Manhattan jail cell in August 2019—insisted Trump was “fully aware” of his practice of grooming girls as young as 14, writing “of course he knew about the girls as he asked Ghislaine to stop” recruiting victims from Mar-a-Lago’s spa.

Trump says release will expose Democrats: The president called the Epstein files a “Democrat Hoax perpetrated by Radical Left Lunatics” to deflect from Republican success, claiming Democrats are using GOP members and urging the party to “get BACK ON POINT” and talk about “Record Setting Achievements,” while ordering DOJ and FBI to investigate Epstein’s “involvement and relationship with Bill Clinton, Larry Summers, Reid Hoffman, J.P. Morgan, Chase, and many other people.”

Failed Trump assassin Thomas Matthew Crooks had “furry” fetish and “they/them” pronouns on DeviantArt

Online accounts linked to would-be Trump assassin Thomas Matthew Crooks on the DeviantArt platform under usernames “epicmicrowave” and “theepicmicrowave” showed he had a “furry” fetish obsessed with anthropomorphized cartoon characters with muscular bodies and sexualized female heads, with his profiles describing him as having “they/them” pronouns.

Interacted with terrorist-linked account encouraging violence: Crooks reportedly interacted with an account called “Willy Tepes,” uncovered by Tucker Carlson, which encouraged violence and claimed to have been contacted by Russian and American intelligence agencies, with Tepes being a member of the Nordic Resistance Movement that has been designated as a terrorist organization by the U.S. State Department.

Extensive digital trail ignored despite red flags: Despite then-FBI Director Christopher Wray claiming the agency couldn’t find online history pointing to Crooks’ ideology or motive, sources told the Post that 17 online accounts across multiple platforms documented his “radicalization, violent rhetoric and obsession with political violence” under his real name for over five years, with other users flagging him and mentioning law enforcement, yet “none of this online activity was referenced in the final congressional report released in December 2024.”

Bessent confirms $2,000 tariff checks for “working families”

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent told Fox News Sunday that the proposed $2,000 tariff dividend checks would go to “working families” with an income limit, though the administration has not clarified specific income thresholds for eligibility or the total cost of the proposal, with Trump saying last Sunday the dividends would go to “at least” most Americans while using remaining tariff revenue to pay down the $38.12 trillion national debt.

Congressional approval required, COVID stimulus precedent cited: The proposal would need to pass Congress first, similar to the three rounds of COVID-19 stimulus checks, with two rounds under Trump’s first term providing full payments to individuals making up to $75,000 and married couples making up to $150,000 annually, while more than 476 million payments totaling $814 billion were distributed across all three pandemic rounds.

Tariff revenue insufficient as costs passed to consumers: The Treasury Department has collected $195 billion from tariff duties through the first three quarters of 2025, while firms have passed on costs from Trump’s April tariffs to Americans, who now face an average effective tariff rate of 18 percent—the highest since 1934 according to Yale Budget Lab—with the real median household income in the U.S. at $74,580 as of 2022 per the Census Bureau.

Trump defends Tucker Carlson’s right to interview with Nick Fuentes

President Donald Trump brushed aside concerns Sunday about Tucker Carlson’s recent podcast interview with Nick Fuentes, a far-right activist known for antisemitic views, saying “you can’t tell him who to interview,” while Fuentes responded by posting “Thank you Mr. President!”

Trump destroyed interrupting Bloomberg reporter: Trump snapped at a reporter for interrupting his answer about Carlson’s interview, saying, “Will you let me finish my statement? You are the WORST! I don’t know why they even have you!”

Heritage Foundation controversy and past Mar-a-Lago dinner: The Carlson-Fuentes interview roiled the Heritage Foundation, where President Kevin Roberts initially defended Carlson before later denouncing Fuentes’ views, while three years ago Trump hosted Fuentes at Mar-a-Lago with rapper Ye (formerly Kanye West), drawing condemnation from Republicans including Mike Pence, who said it was wrong to give “a white nationalist, an antisemite and Holocaust denier, a seat at the table.”

