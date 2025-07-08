CNN’s Kaitlan Collins pressed President Donald Trump on if he was “second guessing” any of the DOGE cuts that have been made to parts of the federal government during a press conference, Tuesday.

His response was loud and clear…

Click To Watch Video

Trump firmly stood by DOGE’s actions, saying that he has no regrets and highlighting the money that was saved and the frivolousness of the programs affected by the cuts.

“No, we cut hundreds of billions of dollars,” the president said. “We saved a lot of money,… it was dramatic and important.”

He then turned to Environmental Administrator Lee Zeldin to expound on her question. “The Biden EPI gave $50 million dollars to a group called Climate Justice Alliance, they say climate justice runs through a ‘free Palestine.’ We say that if you’re going to spend a dollar on remediating an environmental issue, then spend a dollar on remediating an environmental issue!” Zeldin said.

“Maybe its a bad day for all those well connected Democrats getting paid off, but you know what, God bless America!” Zeldin concluded his answer.

Watch the must-see MAGA moment here:

Click To Watch Video

Together with Next Things Technologies

This week, Mark Zuckerberg unveiled Meta's new mission: the pursuit of "superintelligence" — AI with intelligence beyond human capacity.

In a company-wide memo, he announced the formation of Meta Superintelligence Labs, a new division that will require "unprecedented computational resources" and "planetary-scale data centers" to achieve its goal.

But buried in the announcement is a critical vulnerability: the "colossal energy requirements" needed to fuel this ambition.¹

Our nation's power grid is already struggling.¹ Many experts warn it may not handle AI’s growing power needs.¹

“We need double the energy we currently have in the U.S. for AI to be as big as we want.” — President of the United States, Donald Trump, World Economic Forum, Jan 2025.⁵

This is where Next Thing Technologies comes in. They believe they are building the power source for the superintelligence race with their revolutionary sodium-ion batteries.¹

This technology could be the key to unlocking the future of AI, offering a safer, more scalable, and more abundant energy source than lithium.¹

Since its first round, the internal share-offering price has risen 209%.²

You can still join more than 7,800 investors³ at just $6/share — with up to 20% bonus shares.⁴

👉 Click here to invest in the energy backbone of the AI revolution.⁴

Invest Today

California REJECTS Title IX compliance to keep men out of women’s sports, despite Newsom’s ‘unfair’ claims

The state of California rejected a resolution agreement from the Trump administration to comply with federal Title IX requirements aimed at keeping biological males out of women’s sports.

The California Interscholastic Federation (CIF) and California Department of Education (CDE) refused to sign the agreement after the U.S. Department of Education’s Office for Civil Rights found the state in violation of Title IX.

In March, Governor Gavin Newsom acknowledged on his podcast that allowing males in women’s sports is “deeply unfair,” but state agencies continued current policies despite the federal investigation.

“Turns out Gov. Newsom’s acknowledgment that ‘it’s an issue of fairness’ was empty political grandstanding,” Education Secretary Linda McMahon posted on X, warning of possible legal action.

This rejection comes as California is under continued scrutiny for its handling of the recent LA anti-ICE riots, most of which continue to wreak havoc on the city despite leadership stating otherwise.

Socialist NYC mayoral candidate visits mosque that praises Hamas

Socialist NYC nominee Zohran Mamdani’s campaign trail included a visit to a notably contentious Brooklyn mosque that previously called for Israel’s destruction.

Mamdani visited the Islamic Society of Bay Ridge in January, sharing a photo of himself with Imam Muhammad Al-Barr, months after the cleric called for the “annihilation” of Israel in a sermon.

In an August sermon, Al-Barr prayed to Allah to “liberate Palestine” and “annihilate those who occupied their lands,” referring to Israel and praising Hamas fighters as more effective than Arab armies in past wars.

Mamdani’s visit came amid ongoing pro-Palestinian activism in Bay Ridge, including an August vigil by Al-Awda New York that honored Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh and Hezbollah commander Fuad Shukr, who led the 1983 attack on US Marine Corps and milled 241 US service members. “It was a privilege to join Jummah prayers at the Islamic Society of Bay Ridge today,” Mamdani wrote in a January 17 post on X, where he appeared alongside the firebrand imam.

Trump unveils sweeping agriculture plan to thwart Chinese nationalists and protect American food supply

The Trump administration launched a sweeping National Farm Security Action Plan Tuesday to block China and other adversaries from buying U.S. farmland, stealing agricultural research, and infiltrating supply chains.

Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins announced the plan alongside top officials, pledging to ban Chinese nationals from land ownership and expel over 700 foreign nationals from USDA-linked contracts.

The plan follows federal charges against Chinese researchers accused of smuggling dangerous crop pathogens and includes aggressive reforms to secure food stamps, agricultural IP, and biosecurity. “You fast forward to a book that was written by two high-ranking military officials in China called ‘Unrestricted Warfare.’ And you understand that we are indeed in a new world where kinetic warfare, it’s not the first choice of our rivals anymore,” Trade advisor Peter Navarro said. “Rather, it is things like sending us seeds or trying to steal our seeds or trying to change the seeds. It is acquiring our supply chain in agriculture. It’s setting up spy shops on land next to military bases.”

“Too much American land is owned by nationals of adversarial countries,” Rollins added, citing that over 265,000 acres held by Chinese nationals are near critical U.S. military bases.

DISCLAIMER:

Please refer to our full Disclosures page [ http://www.nextthing.tech/email-disclosure ] to see important information regarding the statements made herein, sometimes identified by superscript numbers (¹, ², etc.).

Forward-looking statements, performance and progress claims (cost, safety, longevity), and market data are speculative estimates based on current assumptions, involve risks, and are not guaranteed. Past performance does not predict future results, specific data requires verification, third-party mentions are informational only, and offer terms may change without notice. Investing involves risks, including loss of principal. Please read the Offering Circular [ http://edgar.secdatabase.com/61/121390024095418/filing-main.htm ] before investing.

Rainmaker Ad Ventures is paid by Next Thing Technologies for promoting their securities offering. Payment is in cash and billed monthly. As of the end of May, Rainmaker has received $26,450. Additional fees may have accrued since then.