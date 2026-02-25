President Donald Trump trapped Democrats with one brilliant question during Tuesday night’s State of the Union Address. Their response exposed what their REAL priorities are for America.

Trump celebrates “transformation like no one has ever seen” in record-breaking State of the Union

President Donald Trump delivered his first State of the Union address of his second term Tuesday evening, celebrating what he called a “turnaround for the ages” after “just one year” in office. The speech broke records as the longest in recent history, focusing on snuffing out DEI policies, securing the border, unleashing U.S. energy, and bolstering the economy with savings for working families through no tax on tips or overtime.

Why it matters: Trump highlighted how his administration turned the page on Biden-era inflation that hit 40-year highs, with core inflation now at its lowest level in over five years at 1.7% in late 2025. Gas prices have dropped from over $6 per gallon in some states to below $2.30 nationwide, with some areas seeing $1.85 per gallon. He showcased homeschooling mom and waitress Megan Hemhauser, whose family will take home over $5,000 extra this year from tax cuts, “cutting her tax bill in more than half.”

Breaking news moments: Trump awarded several high-profile honors including the Congressional Medal of Honor to 100-year-old WWII, Korean War, and Vietnam veteran Royce Williams for his legendary 1952 dogfight against seven Soviet fighters. He also honored Olympic hockey goalie Connor Hellebuyck with the Presidential Medal of Freedom after Team USA’s gold medal win over Canada, and posthumously awarded the Purple Heart to Army Spc. Sarah Beckstrom, 20, who was fatally injured during a terror attack in Washington, D.C.

The tensions: The speech included Democratic outbursts, with Rep. Al Green once again removed from the chamber after holding a sign reading “Black people aren’t apes!” Rep. Ilhan Omar shouted “liar” and “murderer” after Trump spoke about alleged Somali-linked fraud in Minnesota. Trump took shots at Democrats who refused to stand when he asked if they believed “the first duty of the American government is to protect American citizens, not illegal aliens,” saying “you should be ashamed of yourself.” He also called the Supreme Court’s Friday ruling invalidating his emergency tariffs “unfortunate,” with four justices present including Chief Justice John Roberts, Elena Kagan, and Amy Coney Barrett.

Mother of murdered Ukrainian refugee breaks down as Trump recounts brutal killing during State of the Union

Anna Zarutska, mother of murdered Ukrainian refugee Iryna Zarutska, broke down in tears during President Trump’s State of the Union address as he recounted how her 22-year-old daughter was fatally stabbed by repeat offender Decarlos Brown on a Charlotte, North Carolina light rail train in August. Trump described how Brown “viciously slashed a knife through her neck and body,” saying Iryna “had escaped a brutal war only to be slain by a hardened criminal, set free to kill in America.”

Why it matters: Brown, 34, had been arrested at least 14 times in North Carolina for crimes ranging from assault and firearms possession to felony robbery and larceny dating back to 2007, and was out on no-cash bail at the time of the murder. Surveillance video captured Brown stabbing Iryna three times, at least once in the neck, before she collapsed in her seat as blood spilled onto the train floor. Iryna’s father couldn’t attend her Charlotte funeral because he was stuck in Ukraine due to Russia’s invasion.

What’s next: Trump promised Zarutska “we will ensure justice for your magnificent daughter, Iryna” to raucous applause, while calling out Democrats who didn’t appear to rise for the standing ovation, asking “How do you not stand?” North Carolina Gov. Josh Stein ratified “Iryna’s Law” in October, which includes an amendment allowing the state to resume capital punishment, including by firing squad. Brown has been charged with violence against a railroad carrier and mass transportation system resulting in death and could face the death penalty if convicted.

WATCH: White House releases video of Team USA Men’s Hockey’s visit