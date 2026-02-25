PolitiBrawl

PolitiBrawl

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Ken warfle's avatar
Ken warfle
8h

Dems only care about minorities when they need their vote. They only care about illegal alien criminals because they must have them voting in our elections for Dems to maintain any power. They hate you

Reply
Share
1 reply
DIANE FOURNIER's avatar
DIANE FOURNIER
8h

Agreeing in prayer for God’s Supernatural Grace, Wisdom, Faith, Love, Peace, Favor and Protection….for our Favorite and Most Amazing President Donald J. Trump!

And May No Weapon Formed Against Him

Ever Prosper! In Jesus’ Name, Amen! ❤️🙏🏼🥰

Reply
Share
11 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Politibrawl · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture