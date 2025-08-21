PolitiBrawl

PolitiBrawl

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Veronica Nevarez-Ulloa's avatar
Veronica Nevarez-Ulloa
2h

National Guard should be ashamed! Their oath is to the constitution not to one man!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Politibrawl
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture