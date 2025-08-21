President Donald Trump said Thursday he plans to accompany police and National Guard members on patrol in the nation's capital Thursday evening, as federal agents continue a 10-day operation that has resulted in more than 600 arrests.

Speaking to conservative radio host Todd Starnes, Trump said he would join the street patrols as part of the ongoing law enforcement surge he ordered following a crime emergency declaration.

"I'm going to be going out tonight, I think with the police and with the military, of course," Trump said. "So we're going to do a job — the National Guard is great, they've done a fantastic job."

Watch President Trump address the troops in D.C.

The White House did not immediately respond to requests for comment about the president's planned participation or what specific role he would play during the patrol.

The announcement follows Trump's pattern of staging public appearances to highlight his policy positions, similar to campaign events where he worked a shift at McDonald's and rode in a garbage truck to generate media attention.

The federal operation, launched on August 7 following Trump's federalization of the Metropolitan Police Department, has resulted in 630 arrests through Wednesday night, according to administration data. Among those detained were 251 suspected undocumented immigrants, including a high-profile arrest Wednesday of a man previously charged with child sex crimes, caught in a viral video clip.

Wednesday's operation alone involved more than 2,000 law enforcement officers and National Guard members, according to the latest federal data. The deployments have also resulted in the seizure of 86 illegal firearms, with 10 confiscated during Wednesday night's activities.

On Wednesday, Vice President JD Vance and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth visited National Guard members at Union Station, providing lunch to troops participating in the operation.

"What we're going to do is try to empower these [guardsmen] to do as good of a job as possible to bring public safety and order back to Washington, D.C.” Vance said.

White House officials have cited preliminary crime statistics suggesting the federal intervention is reducing reported incidents in the district, with Trump referencing anecdotal accounts from residents who say they feel safer.

The federal operation represents an unprecedented deployment of military and federal law enforcement resources in the nation's capital during peacetime, marking the 10th day since Trump declared the crime emergency.