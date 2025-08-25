President Donald Trump announced Monday he plans to file a lawsuit challenging the Senate's century-old "blue slip" tradition, which he claims makes it "impossible" for him to appoint federal judges and U.S. attorneys.

Speaking while signing executive orders on cashless bail, Trump criticized the informal practice that allows home-state senators to effectively veto judicial nominees for positions in their states.

"We're also going to be filing a lawsuit on blue slipping," he said. "You know, blue slips make it impossible for me as president to appoint a judge or a U.S. attorney because they have a gentlemen's agreement that's about 100 years old."

The blue slip tradition requires senators from a nominee's home state to give approval before the Senate Judiciary Committee proceeds with confirmation hearings. While not codified law, this gentlemen's agreement has operated for about 100 years as a check on presidential appointment power. Trump argued that when a Republican president faces Democratic senators, "that senator can stop you from appointing a judge or a U.S. attorney."

Trump's frustration with blue slips has intensified recently. In July, he called the practice a "hoax" and "scam" used by Democrats to block nominees, demanding that Senator Chuck Grassley stop supporting the tradition. Grassley, however, has defended the process as important for maintaining balance and ensuring state input in federal appointments.

The dispute highlights Trump's slower judicial confirmation pace in his second term. While he successfully appointed 234 federal judges during his first presidency, including three Supreme Court justices, he has confirmed only five judges in his current term's first seven months. Constitutional authority gives the president nomination power while requiring Senate approval, but the blue slip tradition has created an additional informal barrier that Trump now seeks to challenge legally.