President Donald Trump is expected to sign an executive order Monday threatening to revoke federal funding from jurisdictions with cashless bail policies, fulfilling his campaign promise to crack down on what he calls "left-wing jurisdictions that refuse to prosecute dangerous criminals."

Attorney General Pam Bondi will provide Trump with a list of no-cash-bail jurisdictions, potentially targeting states like New York, cities like Washington D.C., and other localities with lenient bail policies. The White House argues these policies allow "dangerous individuals to immediately return to the streets" and create a "waste of public resources and obvious threat to public safety."

Several states have eliminated or reformed cash bail systems over concerns they disproportionately impact poorer populations. Illinois was first to eliminate cash bail entirely, followed by New Jersey and New Mexico. New York scrapped the policy for most misdemeanors and non-violent felonies in 2019, though the controversial law has split Democrats, with Governor Kathy Hochul and Mayor Eric Adams criticizing its effects.

The order builds on Trump's earlier D.C. crime crackdown using National Guard troops. Trump cited a Yolo County, California study showing "zero bail" policies spiked crime by 163%, declaring "every place in the country where you have no-cash bail is a disaster."