President Donald Trump condemned the shooter suspected of critically wounding two National Guardsmen in Washington D.C. on Wednesday, calling the individual an “animal” who will “pay a very steep price” despite being severely wounded themselves.

WATCH:

Click To Watch Video

In a Truth Social post Wednesday afternoon, Trump expressed strong support for the U.S. military and law enforcement, calling them “truly great people” and stating “God bless our Great National Guard, and all of our Military and Law Enforcement,” while emphasizing that “I, as President of the United States, and everyone associated with the Office of the Presidency, am with you!”

Track Fox News’ real-time coverage of the developing story.

Press Conference: FBI Director Kash Patel provides update on National Guard shooting in D.C.

“Please send your prayers to those brave warriors, who are in critical condition, and their families,… They are here serving our country.”

Get your “Communism Kills” Commie Mamdani shirt here:

Shop Now

Trump announces renovation of Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool

President Trump announced Wednesday via this Truth Social post that his next innovation project will be the famed Lincoln Memorial Reflection Pool in Washington, DC. This announcement comes after Trump broke ground on the privately funded White House ballroom, which is set to be completed before the end of his second term.

White House slams MS NOW report on potential Patel ouster as “fake news”

The White House is rejecting an MS NOW story claiming President Trump is considering firing FBI Director Kash Patel, with Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt calling the report “completely made up” and sharing a photo of Trump and Patel together.

Report details frustrations: MS NOW cited three unnamed sources Tuesday alleging Trump and top aides have grown frustrated with negative headlines surrounding Patel, including scrutiny over his girlfriend’s security detail, government jet usage, and disputes with other Trump allies, with Deputy FBI official Andrew Bailey reportedly eyed as a replacement.

Direct Oval Office rebuttal: Leavitt said she was meeting with Trump and his law enforcement team, including Patel, when the story published, claiming the president laughed at the headline and declared it “totally false” before posing for a supportive photograph with the FBI director.

Network stands firm: MS NOW correspondent Ken Dilanian defended the reporting on-air, saying FBI sources texted him he was “spot on” and maintaining that Attorney General Pam Bondi, the White House, and Trump have grown annoyed with Patel’s unfavorable press coverage, while the network told Fox News Digital it stands by the story.

The contentious back-and-forth highlights ongoing tensions between the administration and media outlets over personnel reporting

Trump blasts New York Times over story questioning his energy level

President Trump unleashed on The New York Times Wednesday, denouncing the paper over an article suggesting he shows signs of fatigue and maintains a lighter schedule than during his first term in office.

Stamina scrutiny: The Times published a report analyzing Trump’s daily activities, finding fewer public events compared to his first presidency and noting he typically appears between noon and 5 p.m., with reporters claiming he appeared to doze during a recent Oval Office event—echoing criticism Trump previously leveled at predecessor Joe Biden

Aggressive response: Trump fired back on Truth Social calling Times reporters “Radical Left Lunatics,” touting his 2024 landslide victory, claiming he “settled 8 Wars” and achieved 48 stock market highs, while insisting he passed a “PERFECT PHYSICAL EXAM” and “aced” a cognitive test, though acknowledging “there will be a day when I run low on Energy”

Paper stands firm: A Times spokesperson defended the reporting as “accurate and built on first-hand reporting,” stating that personal insults and intimidation tactics won’t deter coverage of the administration, while praising correspondent Katie Rogers—whom Trump insulted as “ugly, both inside and out”—as an exemplar of independent journalism

The clash marks the latest confrontation between Trump and the Times, coming days after Vice President JD Vance criticized the paper’s framing of an illegal immigrant identity theft story.