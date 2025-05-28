Good evening PolitiBrawlers,

WATCH: Reporter has instant regret after asking Trump this…

A reporter asked President Trump a very bold question during an Oval Office press conference today, and Trump had a heck of a comeback.

“They say Trump always chickens out on your tariff threats and that’s why the markets are higher this week. What’s your response to that?” the reporter asked the president.

Watch to hear his savage response:

Watch Video

Young MAGA star SHUTS DOWN Democrat with Elon Derangement Syndrome

Rep. Brandon Gill did a number on Democrat Rep. Melanie Stansbury and her colleagues during yet another attempt to demonizing Elon Musk’s audit of government spending .

Watch Video

During the hearing, Stansbury tumbled through her monologue, claiming Trump’s work with Musk and DOGE operations were illegal.

“We do not work for an unelected billionaire like apparently this guy does. We work for the American people!” She said.

Gill, a Texas Representative, proceeded with what turned into a compelling call-out of liberal hypocrisy relating to their “unelected bureaucrat” outcries.

“Where were they whenever their god Anthony Fauci was forcing vaccine and mask mandate for four years during the COVID crisis? Where were they whenever unelected Alejandro Mayorkas was facilitating the invasion of our country by illegal aliens who were murdering and raping and pillaging our people?”

Gill continued, “They were nowhere to be seen because they don’t care. Because all of those things benefitted their side of the aisle, at the expense of ours.”

“Perhaps that’s why they don’t seem very interested in rooting out improper payments from our federal government. If you wonder why so many people are cynical about American politics, this is it.,” the congressman added.

Gill further explained the shocking revelations from Musk’s DOGE operations. “We’re talking about 2.7 trillion improper payments since 2003. We’re uncovering what could be the biggest money laundering scandal in American history. And the other side of the aisle could care less.”

Listen to Gill’s brutal clap-back here:

Watch Video

Harvard revokes tenure from professor paid $1 million salary amid fraud allegations

Harvard University revoked the tenure of business professor Francesca Gino after she was accused of data fraud. Gino had been one of Harvard's highest-paid employees, earning over $1 million annually in 2018 and 2019.

The irony is striking - Gino was well-known for studying honesty and ethical behavior before being accused of manipulating research data to support her hypotheses. She had authored over 140 scholarly papers and won numerous awards before coming under scrutiny.

The fraud allegations emerged in 2021 when researchers at Data Colada blog examined her studies and found evidence of fraudulent data spanning over a decade, including papers published as recently as 2020. They shared their concerns with Harvard Business School, leading to the investigation.

Gino has been fighting the allegations for almost four years and filed lawsuits against both the blog authors and Harvard, with parts of the legal battle still ongoing. She maintains her innocence, stating on her website: "I did not commit academic fraud. I did not manipulate data to produce a particular result."

The revocation occurred as Harvard battles with the Trump administration to retain its federal grants.

Judge Jeanine sworn in to new Trump admin role

Fox News host Jeanine Pirro was sworn in as interim U.S. attorney for Washington, D.C. during an Oval Office ceremony on Wednesday, with Attorney General Pam Bondi administering the oath alongside President Trump. She's taking over after Ed Martin, Trump's initial pick, resigned from the role.

Pirro promised to crack down on crime in D.C., saying "No more tolerance of hatred. No more mercy for criminals" and vowing that violence will be met with "appropriate punishment" to make the city safe again. She specifically referenced the recent murder of two Israeli embassy staffers and pledged justice for the "cold-blooded murderer."

The longtime Fox News personality has left the network after 14 years to take this new role, stepping away from her co-host position on "The Five" while Fox rotates other personalities to fill her spot. Fox News praised her contributions over her tenure and wished her well in Washington.

*Mode Mobile recently received their ticker reservation with Nasdaq ($MODE), indicating an intent to IPO in the next 24 months. An intent to IPO is no guarantee that an actual IPO will occur.

*The Deloitte rankings are based on submitted applications and public company database research, with winners selected based on their fiscal-year revenue growth percentage over a three-year period.

*Please read the offering circular and related risks at invest.modemobile.com.

Rainmaker Ad Ventures is paid by Mode Mobile for promoting their securities offering. Payment is in cash and billed monthly. As of the end of April, Rainmaker has received $211,312.5. Additional fees may have accrued since then.

