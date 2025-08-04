A dedicated St. Louis soccer fan became the latest victim of political discrimination when stadium security ejected him for wearing a "Make America Great Again" hat during a July 26 match.

Michael Weitzel, a loyal season ticket holder who had purchased three years of tickets to support St. Louis City SC, was peacefully enjoying the game at Energizer Park when someone submitted a complaint targeting him for his headwear. With 25 minutes left in the match, security approached Weitzel.

vaughn2268 A post shared by @vaughn2268

Stadium officials gave Weitzel an ultimatum: hide his hat, remove it to his car, or leave entirely. One of the officers even expressed he too was a Trump supporter, but had to follow stadium protocol, as it is against their rules to display politically affiliated symbols, unless pre-approved.

"I'm not gonna take my hat off for anybody. I live in America, which is the land of the free and the home of the brave, I thought," Weitzel told KFTK's ‘The Marc Cox Morning Show.’

Rather than cave to the political pressure, Weitzel stood his ground and chose to leave, filming the confrontation as onlookers booed and condemned him.

While the stadium claims a blanket policy against political symbols, the selective enforcement raises serious questions about bias. Weitzel had been minding his own business throughout the game, ignoring hostile fans who were "flipping him the bird.”

This incident reflects a broader pattern of conservatives being silenced in public spaces across America. What was once a nation where citizens could freely express their political views has devolved into an environment where supporting the president can get you banned from enjoying basic entertainment.

Weitzel, while still an avid St. Louis soccer fan, has yet to decide whether the occurrence will stop him from returning to watch the sport he loves.