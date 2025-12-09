President Donald Trump fired back at a reporter questioning the number of Republicans who have announced their resignations from congress, asking her if she knew how many Democrats have announced their retirements.

“Do you know how many Democrats are going to resign?! Why don’t you mention them?!!” Trump shot back, deflating the premise of her question.

Watch thew tense moment here:

Trump’s scathing critique of “weak” European leadership

President Trump delivered a blistering assessment of European allies in a new Politico interview, describing the continent as “decaying” under ineffective leaders.

The verdict: Trump told Politico’s Dasha Burns that European leaders “don’t know what to do” and are “destroying their countries,” warning they’re approaching a point where correction becomes impossible and “they’re no longer going to be strong nations.”

National security strategy echoes criticism: The assessment followed his administration’s recent declaration that Europe faces “civilizational erasure” due to EU policies undermining sovereignty, migration patterns transforming the continent, free speech censorship, declining birth rates, and eroding national identities—rhetoric that prompted Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk to insist “Europe is your closest ally, not your problem.”

Immigration policies : Trump praised Hungary’s Viktor Orbán and Poland for restrictive border controls, while specifically attacking London Mayor Sadiq Khan as a “disaster” who wins elections because immigrants vote for him, lamenting what’s happened to major cities like London and Paris.

The comments came as European leaders including Germany’s, France’s, and Britain’s prime ministers met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in London, expressing concern that Trump’s peace proposals favor Russia too heavily in negotiations to end the nearly four-year conflict.

Blakeman jumps into New York governor’s race

Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman declared his Republican bid for New York’s top office during a Fox & Friends, immediately drawing harsh criticism from Governor Kathy Hochul’s team and complicating the GOP primary landscape for Representative Elise Stefanik.

Platform emphasis: Blakeman centered his announcement on reducing costs, strengthening public safety, and improving quality of life for residents, highlighting his leadership transforming Nassau County into what he calls America’s safest jurisdiction while freezing taxes and cutting the local poverty rate to just a third of the statewide figure.

Democrats fire back hard: Hochul’s spokesperson dubbed Blakeman as someone who “takes money out of New Yorkers’ pockets and squeezes working families at every turn,” comparing him to Trump while accusing him of championing tariff policies that hurt consumers and applauding healthcare program reductions.

Republican rivalry intensifies: Stefanik’s operation characterized Blakeman’s candidacy as a gift to the incumbent Democrat, referencing surveys showing her commanding a 70-point primary advantage including his home territory, attacking his gun rights record as politically fatal in upstate regions and highlighting his past financial support for progressive Democrats as evidence he’s the weaker general election prospect.

Trump offered kind words for both Republican hopefuls without taking sides, prompting Blakeman to suggest the president needn’t pick a favorite yet while praising the administration’s economic record he hopes to replicate statewide.

GOP Rep. Hinson proposes bill requiring fathers pay pregnancy costs before birth

Iowa Representative Ashley Hinson is introducing legislation mandating biological fathers cover at least half of pregnancy-related medical expenses in an effort ort push pro-life policies.

Financial framework: The Supporting Healthy Pregnancy Act would compel states to create systems requiring fathers pay a minimum 50% of out-of-pocket pregnancy and delivery costs including health insurance premiums, though payments must be requested by mothers before becoming legally enforceable, with abortion expenses excluded.

Addressing coverage gap: Current law in most states allows single mothers to seek child support orders only after birth, leaving them financially responsible for prenatal care and delivery costs, which Hinson’s measure aims to rectify.

Broader maternal care package: The Iowa Republican, who’s mounting a Senate campaign, unveiled additional legislation including a bill requiring colleges inform pregnant students about campus rights and resources beyond abortion options, plus bipartisan cooperation with Michigan Democrat Kristen McDonald Rivet on expanding midwife access and training in underserved regions.

Hinson framed her legislative push as fulfilling Republican pro-family principles, stating “Strong families make a strong nation” while emphasizing her personal mission as a mother of two to ease challenges facing parents building America’s future.

CA healthcare group ends transgender procedures for minors

Sacramento-based Sutter Health announced it will cease transgender medical interventions for patients under 19 effective Wednesday, joining several major healthcare systems discontinuing youth gender transition treatments.