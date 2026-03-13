President Donald Trump stopped everything during his rally in Kentucky when a supporter in the crowd collapsed. What happened next was nothing short of a miracle.

“Is there a doctor in the house?! Take your time…”

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The last time America faced stagflation — inflation running hot while the economy slowed — it was the 1970s. Gold went up over 2,000%.

Here’s what’s happening right now: U.S. and Israeli strikes on Iran closed the Strait of Hormuz — the chokepoint for 20% of the world’s oil. Brent crude spiked 13% in a single session. Oil is now up roughly 74% in three weeks.

The Fed is now trapped. Cut rates and inflation accelerates. Hold rates and the economy slows. That’s the stagflation box — and it’s exactly the environment gold was built for.

The S&P 500 is negative on the year. Gold is up 22%. JPMorgan’s 2026 target is $6,300, with an upside case of $8,500 if the conflict prolongs.

Most retirement accounts are 95%+ in stocks and bonds — the two assets hit hardest when inflation and slow growth arrive together.

See what the Iran war, oil shock, and stagflation risk mean for a stock-heavy IRA here.

The free 2026 Info Guide covers:

Why stagflation is gold’s strongest historical environment

What oil at $80+ means for inflation, the Fed, and stock valuations

How to add physical gold to your IRA or 401(k) — no penalties, no tax hit

Click here to see how Americans are protecting retirement savings from stagflation risk.

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Hegseth mocks Iran’s “rat”-like leadership, says new Supreme Leader Khamenei “likely disfigured”

Pentagon chief Pete Hegseth ridiculed Iran’s leadership Friday, claiming the theocracy’s executives have “gone underground, cowering. That’s what rats do” and that new Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei is “wounded and likely disfigured.” Hegseth noted Khamenei failed to appear in person when his first statement since being appointed was read on Iranian state TV Thursday, asking “Iran has plenty of cameras and plenty of voice recorders. Why a written statement? I think you know why?”

Why it matters: Khamenei has not been seen or heard publicly since US-Israeli strikes on Feb. 28 killed his father, wife and other family members, leading to speculation about his whereabouts and health. President Trump speculated Thursday that Khamenei was “probably alive” but may have been wounded during Operation Epic Fury, while one source told The Sun the supreme leader was in a coma. Experts suggest Khamenei’s read-out message indicates he is “little more than a figurehead within the regime” with the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps remaining “the real center of power.”

Trump vows fresh wave of deadly attacks on Iran’s “deranged scumbags” after two US terror attacks

“Watch what happens to these deranged scumbags today.”

President Donald Trump issued a new threat against Iran’s leadership early Friday, vowing to use his “unparalleled firepower” for fresh deadly strikes after new Supreme Leader Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei delivered his first public remarks and two extremists attacked a synagogue and college in the US Thursday. Trump wrote on Truth Social that “Iran’s Navy is gone, their Air Force is no longer, missiles, drones and everything else are being decimated, and their leaders have been wiped from the face of the earth,” warning “watch what happens to these deranged scumbags today.”

Why it matters: Khamenei’s inaugural speech called for the Islamic Republic to “obtain compensation” from enemies or “destroy its assets to the same extent,” with experts believing the address was used to activate Iranian sleeper cells abroad to commit attacks. Law enforcement agencies worldwide remain on heightened alert, with Trump boasting the US military has “unparalleled firepower, unlimited ammunition, and plenty of time,” adding “they’ve been killing innocent people all over the world for 47 years, and now I, as the 47th President of the United States of America, am killing them.”

The attacks: On Thursday, convicted ISIS terrorist Mohamed Bailor Jalloh allegedly shouted “Allahu Akbar” before opening fire inside an Old Dominion University classroom, killing decorated Lt. Col. Brandon Shah, chair of the military science department who had served tours in Operation Iraqi Freedom and Operation Enduring Freedom. Separately, 41-year-old Lebanese-native Ayman Mohamad Ghazali rammed an explosives-filled car loaded with mortar shells into Temple Israel in West Bloomfield, Michigan, before the temple’s security opened fire, killing him—Ghazali had at least four relatives, including a sibling, killed days earlier in Israeli strikes against Hezbollah targets in Beirut. The Israeli military announced it launched a “wide-scale wave of strikes” across Iran Friday targeting underground missile facilities, aerial defense bases and command centers.

Old Dominion shooter ID’d as Mohamed Bailor Jalloh, former National Guard soldier previously convicted of supporting ISIS

Mohamed Bailor Jalloh, 36, a former National Guard soldier previously convicted of supporting ISIS, has been identified as the Old Dominion University gunman who stormed into an ROTC classroom Thursday and fatally shot a retired military officer before a heroic student stabbed him to death. Jalloh was sentenced to 11 years in prison and five years of supervised release but was let out early in December 2024, according to the New York Post.

Why it matters: Jalloh discussed plans to carry out a “Fort Hood-style attack” with a government informant he believed was an ISIS terrorist, traveled to Africa in 2015 to meet with an ISIS recruiter, and even boarded a truck full of terror recruits in Niger before bailing after 18 hours. He praised the Chattanooga gunman who killed five soldiers in 2015 and sent $500 to a man he believed was an ISIS member who was actually an undercover FBI agent, pleading guilty in October 2015 to attempting to provide material support to ISIS.

What happened: FBI Director Kash Patel confirmed one person is dead and two others wounded, saying “the shooter is now deceased thanks to a group of brave students who stepped in and subdued him – actions that undoubtedly saved lives along with the quick response of law enforcement.” The FBI is investigating as an act of terrorism, with Secretary of the Army Dan Driscoll saying the injured victims were “Army personnel.” The shooting occurred hours before an attacker rammed a vehicle into a Michigan synagogue and opened fire.

Minnesota’s paid leave law faces fraud concerns just two months after taking effect under Gov. Tim Walz

Minnesota’s paid leave legislation, which took effect January 1 and allows workers up to 12 weeks off with partial pay for family care and up to 12 weeks for personal illness (capped at 20 weeks total), is already receiving pushback over abuse concerns. The Minnesota Chamber of Commerce reports “providers are being pressured by patients for the full 12 weeks of leave, even if their condition does not require it” and “employees are going on vacation or to music festivals while supposedly on leave.”