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Gloria Jimenez Ross's avatar
Gloria Jimenez Ross
2h

Rejoice people that this total moron did not become your VP alongside scarred heels , cackler Kamala Harris;

Close your eyes and picture in your mind those two in charge of the country.

Scary, huh?

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Paul's avatar
Paul
2h

Apparently, Tim Walz is just as stupid as his picture. It will be a lucky day for Minnesota once idiot Walz leaves office.

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