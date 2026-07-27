PolitiBrawl

PolitiBrawl

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Drogan0660's avatar
Drogan0660
2h

And the left wants to tell us, the sane people, that Islamic extremism doesn't exist and we have nothing to fear. These are the same people who have no problems with mass Islamic prayer in Time Square, shutting down traffic, but get bent all out of shape if a Christian prays outside of an abortion clinic. Not impeding traffic or those going in or coming out. Republicans have got to stop their petty disagreements and come together for the mid terms. You may have your minor disagreements with President Trump but the alternative is way worse. The Democrats and the mainstream media are already trying to rig the mid terms. We have to show up and make it once again, too big to rig.

Reply
Share
Gloria Jimenez Ross's avatar
Gloria Jimenez Ross
2h

Where in the hell do these OVERFED OBOESE pigs who have done noting in their lives but keep a perpetual spoon to their mouth and sit in a "classroom" listening to the type of propaganda rot that came out of her mouth.

Seriously, abolish all law enforcement and not only NOT prosecute murderers and rapists, but actually EMPTY the prisons?

What type of warped mind conceives such ROT and chaotic shit. Some of us realize and understand that there are times when the wrong person is prosecuted and punished, but to totally abolish all law and order. and live like PRIMATES. These idiots have absolutely no concept of REALITY at all.

Who in the hell spawned these idiots? The problem is that this is DANGEROUS because due to the dichotomy within our government branches, and the fact that our educational systems from elementary school through the ivy league halls of higher education has been subverted by loony communists and socialists with more timeon their hands time to than brains.

Their philosophy is so dangerously skewed it blows your mind., to resort to a term from the seventies .

What she is advocating is so dangerous you wonder what kind of people vote these people into a position;; They are a walking destructive devise with a dangerously damaged brain

Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Politibrawl · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture