A left-wing heckler stood up and shouted during President Donald Trump’s Michigan rally on Monday, bringing Trump’s speech to a halt.

“He’s a communist!” Trump told the crowd, staring the heckler in the eye from across the room.

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Crazy DSA comrade reveals her twisted plan LIVE on Fox News - HUGE MISTAKE!

Democratic Socialists of America co-chair Megan Romer spilled the beans on her movement’s insane goals during a live Fox News interview, Sunday.

Watch her mind-blowing admission to the DSA’s darkest plans:

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Trump’s response to Netanyahu’s disapproval of Turkey deal: “Nobody tells me what we should be selling.”

President Donald Trump brushed aside Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu’s opposition to selling F-35 fighter jets to Turkey, declaring aboard Air Force One that “nobody tells me what we should be selling.” Trump praised Turkish President Erdogan as a personal friend and described Turkey as “a tremendous ally” with a powerful military, signaling openness to reversing Turkey’s removal from the F-35 program after Ankara purchased Russia’s S-400 air defense system.

Netanyahu has lobbied Washington against the transfer, arguing it would destabilize the regional balance of power and undermine Israel’s military edge. Trump acknowledged the deep animosity between Turkey and Israel but declined to let it factor into his calculus, saying Erdogan “has done a very good job.”

Despite the disagreement over Turkey, Trump praised Netanyahu’s wartime leadership during the Iran conflict, claiming Iran is now operating at roughly 8% of its pre-war military capacity.

Finally Exposed: Fauci’s private diary contradicts his public COVID mortality statements

Sen. Rand Paul released a personal diary kept by Dr. Anthony Fauci ahead of his July 29 Senate testimony, revealing that in February 2020 Fauci privately believed COVID-19’s mortality rate was “more like 0.2-0.3%” — far lower than what he was simultaneously telling the public. Fauci recorded in the diary that he and former CDC Director Tom Frieden agreed the virus was “acting like a bad influenza.”

During that same period, Fauci testified before Congress and appeared on television repeatedly stating the mortality rate was approximately 1-2%, calling it ten times more lethal than seasonal flu. He made these public statements after privately writing that the true rate was likely closer to seasonal flu levels.

Fauci is scheduled to testify before the Senate Homeland Security Committee Wednesday. Paul, the committee chairman, framed the diary entries as evidence that Fauci knowingly misled the public about the severity of the virus during the early pandemic response.

Knife-weilding maniac stabs three women in Paris, claims Allah “commanded” him

A man wielding two butcher knives attacked three women aged 19, 24, and 36 Monday near Porte de Clichy in northern Paris, severely wounding two of them. One of the victims was pregnant. Bystanders intervened to subdue the attacker before police arrived, and an off-duty officer detained him. After being restrained, the man declared “It is Allah who commanded me.”

French Interior Minister Laurent Nunez praised the civilian intervention as “a courageous act” while cautioning that the attacker’s statements during arrest were “incoherent” and his identity could not immediately be verified. The national anti-terrorist prosecutor’s office is weighing whether to open a formal terrorism investigation.

The Paris attack comes just days after a Berlin van attack by a suspect with Islamic extremist ties killed one person and injured 29 at a pride celebration, marking two apparent Islamist attacks in European capitals within a week.

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