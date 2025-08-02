President Donald Trump has intensified his criticism of Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell, demanding immediate interest rate cuts and suggesting the Fed's Board of Governors should bypass Powell's leadership if he continues to resist such measures.

Trump's latest attack came through social media early Friday, where he criticized Powell's approach to monetary policy and called for substantial rate reductions. The president's frustration follows the Federal Reserve's decision to maintain current interest rates for the fifth consecutive meeting, despite mounting pressure from the administration.