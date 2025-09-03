President Donald Trump fired back at a Polish reporter who claimed he had taken "no action" against Russia since taking office, telling the journalist "you ought to get yourself a new job,” during a bilateral meeting with Polish President Karol Nawrocki, Wednesday.

Trump’s Comeback: Trump defended his Russia policy by citing secondary sanctions imposed on India, Russia's largest oil purchaser outside of China, which he claimed cost Russia "hundreds of billions of dollars" and warned he hadn't implemented "phase two yet or phase three."

Criticism of World Leaders: The exchange occurred after Trump accused Putin, Chinese President Xi Jinping, and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un of "conspiring" against the U.S. during their meetings at China's military parade commemorating Japan's WWII surrender.

