Randy Armstrong
1h

the argument between Trump and Musk isn't simply about policy differences. It's a complex interplay of financial interests, political leverage, perceived betrayals, and public posturing by two highly influential and outspoken figures. It's entirely possible that this is a genuine falling out, but the underlying motivations are almost certainly multifaceted and extend beyond a straightforward policy disagreement.

Susan
1h

The Social media crap is CHILDISH. They are men acting like little boys and the bottom line, THIS BILL IS NECESSARY AND PRESIDENT TRUMP IS THE PRESIDENT NOT MUSK. MUSK FIRED ACROSS THE LINE AND TRUMP FIRED BACK. ENOUGH. MEN ARE ALWAYS ACTING LIKE LITTLE BOYS. TIME TO GROW UP AND I SUPPORT PRESIDENT TRUMP

