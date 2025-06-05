Breaking News:

Elon Musk has appeared to turn on President Donald Trump completely, posting to X Thursday afternoon a personal accusation towards the president that has shaken the country and the markets.

“Time to drop the really big bomb: realDonaldTrump is in the Epstein files. That is the real reason they have not been made public,” Musk wrote in the post. “Have a nice day, DJT!”

The post, presently viewed 22 million times, was made as Musk and Trump publicly battle it out over the “Big Beautiful Bill,” with Musk apparently very dissatisfied with its spending priorities, calling it a “disgusting abomination.”

President Trump posted to Truth Social roughly an hour after Musk’s post, rising above his accusation and addressing the core of their disagreement, defending his spending bill. “I don’t mind Elon turning against me,… I didn’t create this mess, I’m just here to fix it…” Trump wrote.

Sen. Kennedy GOES OFF at hypocrite law professor for bold double standard against Trump

Sen. John Kennedy called out University of Pennsylvania law professor Kate Shaw for having a double standard for left wing presidents she “agrees with” vs President Donald Trump, who she “dislikes.”

“Why don’t you own up to it?!” Kennedy snaps at the professor. “Aren’t you embarrassed you said that?!!”

Kennedy asked all of the Senate Judiciary Committee hearing’s witnesses if nationwide injunctions against President Trump’s executive agenda were being abused or not.

Shaw struggled to answer, saying, “There could be good faith disagreements about the correctness of some of them but I have not seen, in the last 4 months, abuse, no!”

“I have little respect for your opinion because I’ve read you stuff!” Kennedy started. “When someone is in the White House that you agree with and someone gets a universal injunction against them, you don’t like universal injunctions. You call them ‘judges acting like politicians in robes and judges acting like crass political actors.”

“But now that President Trump is in the White House, who you dislike, you think universal injunctions taste like pumpkin pie!” Kennedy continued. “So I have to discount what you say, because I think you act on your political beliefs and I worry that that’s what you teach your kids.”

Cuomo blames COVID-19 scandal on Trump ‘MAGA line’ during NYC mayoral debate

Gov. Andrew Cuomo deflected responsibility for his ongoing COVID-19 related scandal, calling it Trump’s “MAGA line” during New York City’s first mayoral debate, Wednesday.

Democrats Fight for Mayoral Spot: Nine Democratic candidates debated Wednesday night ahead of the June 24 primary, with Cuomo facing immediate attacks over his COVID-19 scandal and ongoing Justice Department investigation into alleged false congressional testimony. Cuomo dismissed the probe as Trump's "MAGA line" and "political football," claiming it's part of Trump's pattern of targeting Democrats like Chuck Schumer and Hillary Clinton.

Gov. Cuomo Leads the Charge: Cuomo is the clear frontrunner in both polling and fundraising due to his name recognition and experience, positioning himself as the candidate best equipped to stand up to Trump based on their previous clashes during Trump's first presidency. He argued he's "the last person on this stage that Mr. Trump wants to see as mayor."

Cuomo Denies His COVID-19 Scandal : Republican lawmakers questioned Cuomo last year about his alleged lies to Congress about the number of nursing home COVID-19 deaths. Cuomo rejected allegations and attributed blame to Trump’s “tactics.” Cuomo claimed that New York followed federal guidelines from the Trump administration surrounding COVID-19, and suggested that President Trump should be questioned about the state's nursing home policies.

Ongoing Investigation: The Department of Justice opened a criminal investigation relating to Cuomo’s alleged wrongdoing.

Sen. Markwayne Mullin SHUTS DOWN Kaitlan Collins for scorn over Trump’s ‘Big Beautiful Bill’

Senator Markwayne Mullen defended President Donald Trump’s proposed tax cut bill against the snarky Kaitlan Collins during a tense CNN interview.

Collins interrogated Mullin about Trump’s proposed ‘One Big Beautiful Bill,’ that has recently been strongly criticized among Democrats and some Republicans.

The bill is a sweeping legislative proposal that aims to make Trump’s 2017 tax cuts permanent, eliminate federal taxes on tips and overtime, expand deductions, etc.

“There’s no economist that anyone has pointed to that has said that it won’t add to the deficit,” Collins claimed.

Mullin fired back, “The same economists you’re referring to are the same economists that said the TCJ, the tax cuts that President Trump put in place in 2018 was going to add 1.5 trillion dollars in deficits, right? They were dead wrong. It actually added 1.6 trillion dollars in surplus.”

Collins tried to pivot with an emphasis on inflation and the COVID-19 pandemic as reasons for Trump’s economic history, but Mullin kept the counterpunches coming.

“The last time we had the TCJ passed, we saw the economy respond to it,” Mullin said. “We saw medium household income increase and we saw investments in the states and the counties they live in increase.”

