President Donald Trump announced Wednesday evening he signed the Epstein Files Transparency Act, directing the Justice Department to release all unclassified records and investigative materials related to Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell within 30 days in a searchable online format, after the bill passed the House 421-1 and the Senate by unanimous consent on Tuesday.

Bill requires broad disclosure with some exceptions: The legislation mandates release of files related to individuals referenced in Epstein’s legal cases, trafficking allegations, internal DOJ communications, and details surrounding his 2019 death, though files containing victims’ names, child sex abuse materials, classified materials, or information threatening active investigations may be withheld or redacted by the DOJ.

Democrats released emails mentioning Trump, sparking GOP counter-release: The push gained momentum after House Democrats released three emails from Epstein’s estate mentioning Trump, including one where Epstein told Ghislaine Maxwell that Trump “has never once been mentioned” despite a victim spending “hours at my house with him,” prompting Republicans to release their own 20,000 pages of Epstein documents, though Trump has not faced formal accusations of misconduct tied to Epstein and no law enforcement records connect him to Epstein’s crimes.

Jasmine Crockett defends Epstein donation claims with bizarre excuse

Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-Texas) told CNN’s Kaitlan Collins she “never said that it was that Jeffrey Epstein” when defending her Tuesday House floor remarks accusing Lee Zeldin and other Republicans of taking donations from the late convicted pedophile, claiming her team only had “maybe 20 minutes” to Google FEC records before the debate.

Zeldin quickly debunked smear with FEC records: EPA Administrator Lee Zeldin fired back on X pointing out that FEC filings clearly showed two different men named Jeffrey Epstein donated to his campaigns—Dr. Jeffrey Epstein of Manhasset ($1,000 in April and August 2020) and Jeffrey Epstein, a beverage distribution company owner from New Jersey ($600 in February 2020)—all months after the disgraced financier hanged himself in prison in August 2019.

Original accusations made to defend Plaskett: Crockett made the jaw-dropping remarks Tuesday night while defending Delegate Stacey Plaskett (D-USVI), who faced censure after text messages revealed the convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein coached her through questioning of Michael Cohen during a February 2019 House Oversight Committee hearing, with Crockett listing Republicans who supposedly took money “from somebody named Jeffrey Epstein.”

Widespread criticism of Crockett’s defense: Critics including CNN pundit Scott Jennings called Crockett “literally the perfect modern Democrat,” while Washington Free Beacon reporter Chuck Ross noted “it took me 2 minutes to figure it out,” former CNN commentator Chris Cillizza asked “Why can no one say ‘I was wrong and I am sorry’ anymore?”, and Rep. Mike Lawler (R-NY) called the exchange “an embarrassment to this institution on every level.”

Together with Natural Health Response

RFK Jr’s 2025 confession EXPOSED

Dear Reader,



Not long ago RFK Jr went toe-to-toe with senate Dems on Capitol Hill… And he was NOT holding back.

What he EXPOSED left the room in stunned silence.

An emerging health threat that affects over one hundred million Americans. And if you were born on or before January 1st, 1965… then you’re most at risk.

Angry Democrats mocked him as a conspiracy theorist…

Just like they did when he warned about the COVID Lab leak, microplastics and corruption in the FDA…

All of which now appear to be 100% TRUE.

Which is exactly why you need to hear RFK Jr’s 2025 warning NOW.

You can get full details here now while it’s still available online.

Learn More

P.S. I’ll be blunt, if you’re over the age of 60 then the RFK Jr warning exposed in this video will make you angry… but it could also save your life. Watch it here now while it’s still available online.

Trump to meet with NYC mayor-elect Mamdani at White House

President Trump announced Wednesday he will meet with New York City Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani at the Oval Office on Friday, confirming a sit-down between the two leaders who have repeatedly clashed throughout the campaign season.

Routine transition meeting amid heated rhetoric. The Friday meeting follows standard protocol for incoming New York mayors meeting with sitting presidents, though this one comes after months of sharp exchanges. Trump has dubbed Mamdani a “little communist” and warned of New York’s decline under his leadership, while the mayor-elect called Trump a “despot” in his victory speech and vowed to dismantle conditions that allowed him to gain power.

Public safety and affordability on the agenda. Mamdani’s team says the socialist plans to discuss public safety, economic security and affordability issues that resonated with over one million New Yorkers who voted for him two weeks ago. The mayor-elect, who will be sworn in January 1, reached out to the White House to fulfill his campaign commitment.

Federal funding and oversight hang in balance. The meeting takes on added significance as Trump has previously threatened to pull federal funding from New York City and floated the possibility of a federal takeover. The 34-year-old Mamdani will need to navigate this relationship as he prepares to lead the nation’s largest city while Trump controls federal resources that could impact New York.

House passes bill against terrorist use of AI

The House unanimously approved legislation Wednesday requiring the federal government to assess and counter the growing threat of terrorist groups weaponizing artificial intelligence to develop advanced weapons and spread propaganda.

Bipartisan response to emerging terror threat. Rep. August Pfluger’s Generative AI Terrorism Risk Assessment Act passed with full support from lawmakers concerned about ISIS and other terrorist organizations exploiting AI technology to enhance recruitment efforts and acquire supplies for attacks. The Texas Republican, who chairs the House Homeland Security subcommittee on counterterrorism, warned that as AI advances, so does the risk of sophisticated terrorist operations on American soil.

Annual threat assessments mandated. The legislation directs the Department of Homeland Security to conduct yearly evaluations in coordination with the Director of National Intelligence on how terrorist groups utilize AI for extremist messaging, recruitment and development of chemical, biological, radiological or nuclear weapons. DHS will also be tasked with creating strategies to counter these emerging threats in the digital battlefield.

ISIS already deploying AI for propaganda. Terrorist organizations have demonstrated their capability with the technology, including ISIS using AI-generated news anchors last year to broadcast propaganda about an attack on a Moscow concert hall. Intelligence officials revealed during congressional hearings that groups like ISIS and al-Qaeda are holding workshops to train followers on AI applications and creating deepfake content to fabricate events and recruit new members through increasingly convincing propaganda campaigns.

Stefanik blasts Hochul after illegal immigrant trucker kills Indiana guardsman

Rep. Elise Stefanik is slamming New York Gov. Kathy Hochul’s immigration policies after an illegal immigrant truck driver with a New York commercial license was involved in a fatal crash in Indiana that killed a National Guardsman.

Brooklyn trucker in ICE custody after deadly crash: Goderdzi Gujabidze, 56, was taken into Immigration and Customs Enforcement custody following the November 14 multi-vehicle collision on Interstate 65 that killed 23-year-old Indiana National Guard Specialist Terry Frye. The Georgian national was driving a car hauler truck and required a translator due to a language barrier when questioned by authorities.

Driver obtained New York commercial license after illegal border crossing: Gujabidze crossed the southern border through San Luis, Arizona in 2022 and later obtained a non-domiciled commercial driver’s license in New York in December 2023, according to the Department of Homeland Security. The license remains valid until March 2027, raising questions about how an illegal immigrant secured authorization to operate commercial vehicles on American highways.

Stefanik targets Hochul’s Green Light Law in governor race: The upstate congresswoman, who launched her gubernatorial campaign earlier this month, accused Hochul of implementing dangerous sanctuary policies that endanger families beyond New York’s borders.

Trump, Vance not invited to Dick Cheney funeral

President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance were not invited to former Vice President Dick Cheney’s funeral Thursday at the National Cathedral in Washington, breaking with tradition for sitting presidents to attend services for past vice presidents.