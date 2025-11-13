PolitiBrawl

User's avatar
Jane Lipke's avatar
Jane Lipke
3h

America needs leaders that are bipartisan since we are one nation and the right wing and the left wing belong to the same bird!

Jim Halliday's avatar
Jim Halliday
38m

Strikes me this is a lose, lose, lose situation for the Republicans. Yeah, they got the government open again for a little under three months. But the voting public are going to remember how hard they fought to deprive many millions of americans of their health care. They've said they would negotiate something after the government reopened but Johnson has already made it clear he has no intention of living up to his word. That won't be forgotten either. Then there may well be another shut down in January. As they say that will be strike three and the end of the Republican ball game. One pander too many to the turkey neck in the White House.

