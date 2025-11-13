Good Morning PolitiBrawlers,

Trump signs bill ending 43-day government shutdown

President Donald Trump signed funding legislation Wednesday to end the longest government shutdown in U.S. history after the House passed the bill 222-209, with Trump blasting “extremist” Democrats for attempting to “extort American taxpayers” and claiming the shutdown “cost the country $1.5 trillion” as a “little excursion” for “purely political reasons.”

House Republicans celebrate, Democrats vow to continue fight: House Speaker Mike Johnson said “the Democrat shutdown is finally over” and slammed Democrats for using “the American people as leverage in this political game,” while House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries declared “this fight is not over,” warning Republicans must extend Affordable Care Act tax credits or “the American people will throw Republicans out of their jobs next year.”

Six House Democrats cross party lines to pass bill: The legislation will return federal workers to their jobs with back pay, reopen executive agencies, and fully fund the government until January 30, with some spending continuing until the end of the 2026 fiscal year on September 30, ending a period where hundreds of thousands of federal workers went without pay for over 40 days while flight delays and cancellations plagued airports nationwide.

Watch Trump sign the bill, ending the shutdown:

Democrats get little to show for shutdown stance: While Senate Majority Leader John Thune pledged to hold a vote on extending Obamacare tax subsidies before year’s end, House Democrats lamented their Senate colleagues “caved with nothing to show for it on health care,” their stated reason for holding the government hostage, with Sen. Angus King admitting bluntly “standing up to Trump didn’t work” after eight Democratic senators broke ranks Monday to vote with Republicans.

Restaurateurs cancel NYC expansion plans after Mamdani win

High-profile restaurateur Stratis Morfogen canceled plans to open three new restaurants in New York City, including locations in Midtown West, the Upper East Side, and Upper West Side, telling Side Dish “I’m not signing any more leases in New York” after Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani’s victory, while opening his first Miami establishment, Brooklyn Chop House Miami, with 400 seats.

Concerns over minimum wage hike and business policies: Morfogen warned that Mamdani’s proposal to raise the minimum wage to $30 by 2030 will “put fast-casual out of business,” predicting that “$12 burgers will go up to $22” while restaurants operate on thin 10% profit margins, saying “his radical changes scare the s--t out of small business owners” and “we just don’t feel that this mayor is suitable to supporting small businesses.”

Nightlife veteran halts openings, plans anti-socialism coalition: Restaurateur Richie Romero put a halt on new NYC openings except for a pre-planned East Village Sushi By Bou location, calling Mamdani’s “hatred of Jews, socialism, the economics” too much, while launching a coalition “to fight socialism” and instead opening 12-15 concepts in secondary markets like Atlanta, Dallas, and West Palm Beach.

Public safety concerns compound business worries: Morfogen expressed concern about safety under Mamdani, an ardent NYPD critic, noting illegal immigrants have assaulted his family members and saying near his Gramercy Park diner “can you imagine if he defunds the police? It’s insanity, and the message that is even being considered gives criminals a lot of confidence,” while Romero noted “30 to 40% of vacant storefronts” and said “it’s impossible to make money here.”

Fetterman says far-left attacks more personal and brutal than right-wing criticism

Democratic Pennsylvania Sen. John Fetterman told CNN’s Dana Bash that “the most poisonous, the bitterest” vitriol he receives comes from the far left, with his digital team identifying Bluesky as the harshest platform where users wish for his death, cheer for another stroke, or hope “the depression won,” even creating gifs depicting strokes, while the right’s attacks are “rough” but less personally cruel.

Maher and Hines condemn Democrats for becoming “mean”: Actress Cheryl Hines and comedian Bill Maher also criticized the Democratic Party Monday on “Club Random” for becoming increasingly “mean,” with Maher saying “I’m not going to pretend I don’t notice how different they are. How mean they’ve become,” to which Hines replied “Very mean.”

Left’s cruelty evident in Kirk assassination aftermath and Jones election: The article cites the left’s cruelty following the September 10 assassination of TPUSA founder Charlie Kirk, with multiple people fired over online comments celebrating the killing, and notes Democrats elected Virginia attorney general Jay Jones on November 4 despite his leaked 2022 texts threatening to give Republican Speaker Todd Gilbert “two bullets to the head,” urinate on his grave, and fantasizing about his children’s deaths.

Loaded gun magazine found on Frontier Airlines plane causes panic, flight grounding

A passenger discovered a loaded magazine containing ten hollow point rounds marked with initials “K H” near seat 7A on an Airbus A320 at Atlanta’s Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport Saturday evening during boarding for a return flight to Cincinnati, prompting police response just after 4:30 p.m.

Aircraft evacuated for thorough security sweep: Officers coordinated with TSA, DOA, Frontier Airlines, Homeland Security, and Atlanta Police K-9 units to evacuate the aircraft and conduct a thorough search, finding no additional items of concern, with TSA screening all passengers a second time before the flight departed safely just before 8 p.m., and the FBI notified of the incident.

Airline says magazine belonged to law enforcement officer: A Frontier Airlines spokesperson told FOX 5 Atlanta the ammunition belonged to a law enforcement member on an earlier flight, with the magazine taken into custody by Atlanta Police Department and the property owner referred to APD to retrieve his items, though an APD source said investigators have not confirmed who the magazine belonged to.

