Trump to send 200 troops to Portland to face Antifa, anti-ICE rioters

What we know about the Michigan church shooter so far

Eric Adams quits NYC mayoral race, doesn’t create much of a bump for Cuomo over Mamdani

Trump to deploy National Guard to face Antifa in Portland, Democrat AG sues him for it

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth ordered 200 Oregon National Guard troops deployed under federal authority to Portland, with President Donald Trump saying they would protect federal immigration facilities from “domestic terrorists” Antifa and authorizing “full force, if necessary.”

Oregon files lawsuit challenging authority : Democratic Oregon Attorney General Dan Rayfield filed a federal lawsuit against Trump, Hegseth, and Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, accusing the administration of exceeding presidential powers based on “baseless, wildly hyperbolic pretext” calling Portland “war ravaged” and “under siege.”

Pentagon caught off guard: Six U.S. officials told Reuters that Trump’s deployment surprised many at the Pentagon, with one calling it “a bolt from the blue,” as the military had been focused on planning for potential deployments to cities like Chicago and Memphis rather than Portland.

A mob of anti-ICE protesters were held back by federal agents outside of a Portland ICE facility, Sunday, The Post Millennial reports.

Later in the evening, a black man wearing a MAGA hat and holding an American flag walked into and amongst the anti-ICE crowd.

Watch more scenes from yesterday’s chaos from from The Post Millennial’s ground reporters, here.

What we know about the Michigan church gunman so far…

Thomas Jacob Sanford, a 40-year-old Marine veteran, reportedly drove a Chevy Silverado truck through the front doors of a Mormon church in Grand Blanc Township, Michigan, during Sunday services, then opened fire on hundreds of worshipers before setting the building ablaze with an accelerant, likely gasoline.

(Facebook / Tella Sanford)

Casualties and police response : At least four people were killed and ten gunshot victims were transported to hospitals, with two additional bodies recovered from the burned church. Two responding officers exchanged gunfire with Sanford, killing him at the scene.

Suspect’s military background : Sanford served in the Marines from 2004 to 2008 as an automotive mechanic, deployed to Iraq during Operation Iraqi Freedom, and earned multiple service medals before leaving with the rank of sergeant from Camp Lejeune, North Carolina.

Personal circumstances: Sanford, from Burton, Michigan, had a wife and a now-10-year-old son who was born with a rare genetic condition called congenital hyperinsulinism, for which a 2015 GoFundMe raised over $3,000. The attack occurred one day after the death of longtime LDS Church president Russell M. Nelson.

Watch: Horrific aerial footage shows the church ablaze as the situation unfolded, Sunday:

Eric Adams’ withdrawal from NYC mayor race provides only small boost to Cuomo, not enough to overtake Mamdani

Mayor Eric Adams’ decision to drop his re-election bid provided only a modest boost to Andrew Cuomo, with pollsters saying Adams’ 9% support isn’t enough to dramatically shift the race, as democratic socialist Zohran Mamdani maintains a roughly 20-point lead over Cuomo.

Vote-splitting challenges for Cuomo : Cuomo faces the problem of splitting the anti-Mamdani vote with Republican nominee Curtis Sliwa, with experts noting “Cuomo needs Sliwa’s votes” to mount a competitive challenge, though Sliwa maintains strong grassroots Republican support unlikely to abandon him.

Mamdani campaign confidence : The Mamdani camp dismissed Adams’ impact, noting the mayor was “compromised and damaged politically” by his dealings with Trump and the Justice Department dropping his criminal case, while emphasizing their strong ground game that polls underestimated during the Democratic primary.

Potential strategic Republican voting: The race’s outcome may hinge on whether Republican voters strategically switch from Sliwa to Cuomo to stop Mamdani, particularly given President Trump’s mockery of Sliwa, though evidence suggests conservative voters remain loyal to their longtime candidate.

