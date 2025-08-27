President Donald Trump announced Tuesday that he wants federal prosecutors to pursue capital punishment for those convicted of murder in Washington, D.C. as his federal takeover of the city continues into its second week.

Trump made the declaration during a Cabinet meeting, stating that anyone who commits murder in Washington should face execution.

“If somebody kills somebody in the capital, Washington, DC, we’re going to be seeking the death penalty, and that’s a very strong preventative and everybody that’s heard it agrees with it,” Trump said.

“I don't know if we're ready for it in this country, but we have it…We have no choice."

The directive comes after D.C.'s first homicide in 12 days, ending a brief reprieve during Trump's intensified crime enforcement efforts, making more than 1,000 arrests since the initial deployment of the National Guard into the city.

The district recorded 187 murders in 2024, making it the fourth most dangerous city in the country in terms of homicides. It falls below St. Louis, New Orleans, and Detroit.

Washington has not executed anyone since 1957, and the D.C. Council abolished capital punishment in 1981. However, the federal government retains authority to seek death sentences in the district through the U.S. attorney's office.

Trump-appointed prosecutor Jeanine Pirro leads the local federal office, which handles both D.C. Superior Court cases and federal prosecutions. Her representatives did not immediately comment, however she has been vocal about administrative efforts to tackle crime.

The unique structure of Washington's federal prosecutor office provides advantages for pursuing capital cases. Former D.C. U.S. attorney Roscoe Howard Jr. previously explained that prosecutors could easily transition murder cases from local to federal jurisdiction within the same office.

Murder charges typically fall under state law, but federal authorities can intervene under specific circumstances. Federal murder statutes define the crime as unlawful killing with malice aforethought.

Historically, federal death penalty cases required special conditions such as interstate crimes or murders committed during other federal offenses like bank robbery. However, the federal government has successfully pursued capital punishment in jurisdictions that abolished it locally, including the Boston Marathon bombing case against Dzhokhar Tsarnaev.

Trump's announcement represents an unprecedented expansion of federal death penalty authority, potentially making every D.C. murder case eligible for capital prosecution regardless of traditional federal jurisdiction requirements.