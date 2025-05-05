Trump waives to migrants across the Rio Grande w/ Texas Gov. Greg Abbott

Now that we are more than 100 days into President Donald Trump’s second term, the honeymoon phase is over. Whether it’s from weak-kneed Republicans or Democrats, plenty of criticisms have been lobbed at the White House since January 20.

What should not be forgotten is how successful the new administration has been at ending the four year-long border crisis the Biden and Harris team created on their first day in office. Democrats have been having a hard time trying to explain away Trump’s success at the border, as I explain in a video here.

We have to remember what the nation was facing before Trump entered into office. By the time of the election, millions of illegal immigrants were able to take advantage of the open border within only a few years. The Biden-Harris administration tried to save face by abusing parole authority by releasing thousands of people into the U.S. through the CBP One app everyday.

Historically, only a dozen or so immigrants were released via parole per year.

That way, there were fewer people who were crossing illegally and were instead being waved into the country through dubious legal authority. It was simply a move to improve the optics of the invasion. Even with the CBP One app and the Cubans, Haitians, Nicaraguans, and Venezuelans (CHNV) program, there were still thousands of illegal immigrants crossing because those two options often lacked capacity to meet the historic demand.

It’s because of the CBP One app and Temporary Protected Status the Biden-Harris administration abused, it’s why Trump is now trying to end said abuse. It’s now the subject of lawsuits and federal courts intervening.

Regardless, Trump bringing Mexico to the table to conduct meaningful and long lasting border operations, along with undoing the damage Biden did on his first day in office, border crossings are at a historic low, instead of the historic highs. The encounter numbers were so high under Biden, U.S. Customs and Border Protection had to adjust the y-axis on their graphs several times.

Just take Biden’s last full month. Despite people knowing Trump was going to be president soon, there were still 47,324 illegal immigrant encounters by Border Patrol. When Trump finally entered office the next month, encounters dropped to 29,105 encounters.

Trump’s first full month in February saw only 8,346 encounters. The highest number under Biden was in December 2023, when CBP recorded almost 250,000 encounters.

Now, I was never good at math, but common sense tells me there is a reason why the highest numbers were under the Biden-Harris administration and the lowest numbers are under Trump.

The thing that angers me the most while covering the Biden-Harris border crisis is how our warnings about letting in so many people in such a haphazard way were ignored or dismissed because it was conservative media giving the alarm.

Thanks to Democrats, we have the Tren de Aragua in the United States. I can’t stress enough that prior to 2021, this brutal gang did not exist in our country. That’s because they had settled in South America, following the other Venezuelans that fled their home country when it started to take a turn for the worse.

When Venezuelans started to arrive at our southern border in great numbers in 2022, TdA followed and planted themselves in sanctuary cities to not only take advantage of lax border enforcement, but the lax criminal justice systems also enjoyed by America’s criminals.

TdA is on the run now, but the fact they were able to establish themselves here in great numbers makes my blood boil, especially considering there are direct links of horrific crimes against U.S. citizens.

In the end, we must never forget how bad things were, and unless the GOP in Congress gets its act together, it can happen again if Democrats retake control of the government.