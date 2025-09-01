The Trump administration announced it has created half a million new jobs with "native-born workers accounting for ALL net job gains," while touting rising hourly wages, steady prices, and growing consumer confidence as evidence that "Republicans are once again the proud party of the American worker."

Workforce Development: The administration highlighted the registration of nearly 2,000 new apprenticeship programs aimed at helping hundreds of thousands of American workers learn new skills, with a stated goal of reaching one million active apprenticeships and prioritizing programs accessible to disabled veterans.

Deregulation Efforts: The White House cited the passage of the "One Big Beautiful Bill" and removal of various regulations, with the Labor Department releasing 63 deregulatory actions designed to reduce burdens on businesses and spur job creation for American workers.

Immigration Restrictions: New guidance was implemented to prevent "illegal immigrants" from accessing federal workforce development resources and related grants, with the administration framing this as protecting job training opportunities for American workers while claiming nearly $10 trillion in investments resulted from Trump's trade policies.

Chicago has murderous weekend as mayor insists he doesn’t need Trump’s help

At least seven people were killed and 37 others injured in multiple unrelated shootings across Chicago during Labor Day weekend, with the majority of incidents resulting in no arrests according to police.

Mayor's Executive Order: Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson signed an executive order on Saturday prohibiting local police from working with federal counterparts, stating he won't allow Trump to "deputize our police department" or deploy National Guard troops in the city. The order prevents Chicago police from cooperating with the National Guard or federal agents on patrols, arrests, immigration enforcement, or other law enforcement actions, despite Trump's suggestions to deploy federal resources to combat crime.

Ongoing Violence Problem: Chicago continues to struggle with gun violence, having recorded 272 homicides this year including 225 fatal shootings, with previous bloody weekends including 55 people shot over July 4th and 22 people shot over Memorial Day weekend.

Hershey Park horror has a happy ending - Child on monorail track saved by brave bystander

A young boy was captured on video walking alone on a suspended monorail track nearly 100 feet above ground at Hersheypark in Pennsylvania, before a brave bystander took action.