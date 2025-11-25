Trump RUTHLESSLY ROASTS Democrats during off-script turkey pardoning ceremony
Trump did not hold back... "That governor, he's a big fat slob!!!"
President Donald Trump went off-script during today’s turkey pardoning ceremony, roasting the “big fat slob” Democrat Illinois governor JB Pritzker, Nancy Pelosi, Chuck Schumer, Biden and more.
Watch Trump cook the dems without mercy right here:
The turkeys, named “Gobble” and “Waddle” have been pardoned by Trump, with Trump joking that the last set of White House turkeys had a “null and void” pardon with former President Joe Biden’s use of the autopen.
“I am officially pardoning them,” Trump said of Biden’s turkeys. “And they will not be served for Thanksgiving dinner.”
Trump also quipped about naming the turkeys Chuck and Nancy, after Chuck Schumer and Nancy Pelosi. “But then I realized I would be pardoning them,” Trump said. “And I would NEVER pardon those two people.”
Must Watch Flashback:
Tulsi Gabbard makes Mark Kelly look like a CLOWN when she refuses to play his silly games
Say NO to Communism!
Get your “Communism Kills” Commie Mamdani shirt here:
Male wins female lifting competition, event organizers strip title after backlash
The most recent World’s Strongest ‘Woman’ winner, Jammie Booker, has been stripped of her title after organizer found out that “she” was actually a “he.”
Booker’s best kept secret: The Official Strongman Games World Championship in Arlington, Texas’ rules state that competitors must compete in the category of their biological sex, but Booker never disclosed her male identity.
Viral call to action: Organizers caught wind of the scandal after the viral video of second place, and rightful winner, lifter Andrea Thompson, allegedly calling the event “b—-s—-” before storming off the unfair podium. Organizers were swift to recall Booker’s first place title, reassigning awards accordingly and make a public statement about the event’s commitment to fairness.
Back in September, Politibrawl interviewed political activist and college wrestler Olivia Rondeau about transgenders in female sports. Check out her insider perspective in the exclusive…
Trump launches ‘Genesis Mission’ to for AI development
President Donald Trump signed an executive order Monday creating the “Genesis Mission,” a new federal program that pairs government research facilities with private tech firms to harness artificial intelligence for scientific and engineering innovations.
How it works: The measure requires energy officials and science policy leaders to open up federal information archives, supercomputer networks and equipment to corporate partners. Energy Secretary Chris Wright noted businesses have already deployed AI extensively for commercial purposes like language processing and customer service, but this effort redirects that capability toward solving scientific challenges using specialized datasets stored at government labs.
Technical integration: The order establishes a centralized digital system connecting AI tools directly with laboratory scientists, engineers and research equipment to speed up discoveries.
Regulatory plans: The Genesis Mission builds on Trump’s July blueprint “Winning the Race: America’s AI Action Plan,” which prioritized innovation leadership and private infrastructure investment. Additional orders are under consideration, including one that would authorize Justice Department lawsuits against states creating their own AI rules - a patchwork Trump criticized.
Nor should he hold back. They persecuted him. Go after them "legally" but do let loose in ppublic. It's propaganda.
Wow. Imagine thinking it’s OK, much less presidential, to say this about someone. The bar is in Hell for these folks.