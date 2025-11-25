President Donald Trump went off-script during today’s turkey pardoning ceremony, roasting the “big fat slob” Democrat Illinois governor JB Pritzker, Nancy Pelosi, Chuck Schumer, Biden and more.

Watch Trump cook the dems without mercy right here:

Click To Watch Video

The turkeys, named “Gobble” and “Waddle” have been pardoned by Trump, with Trump joking that the last set of White House turkeys had a “null and void” pardon with former President Joe Biden’s use of the autopen.

“I am officially pardoning them,” Trump said of Biden’s turkeys. “And they will not be served for Thanksgiving dinner.”

Trump also quipped about naming the turkeys Chuck and Nancy, after Chuck Schumer and Nancy Pelosi. “But then I realized I would be pardoning them,” Trump said. “And I would NEVER pardon those two people.”

Must Watch Flashback:

Tulsi Gabbard makes Mark Kelly look like a CLOWN when she refuses to play his silly games

Click To Watch Video

Get your “Communism Kills” Commie Mamdani shirt here:

Shop Now

Male wins female lifting competition, event organizers strip title after backlash

The most recent World’s Strongest ‘Woman’ winner, Jammie Booker, has been stripped of her title after organizer found out that “she” was actually a “he.”

Booker’s best kept secret: The Official Strongman Games World Championship in Arlington, Texas’ rules state that competitors must compete in the category of their biological sex, but Booker never disclosed her male identity.

Viral call to action: Organizers caught wind of the scandal after the viral video of second place, and rightful winner, lifter Andrea Thompson, allegedly calling the event “b—-s—-” before storming off the unfair podium. Organizers were swift to recall Booker’s first place title, reassigning awards accordingly and make a public statement about the event’s commitment to fairness.

Back in September, Politibrawl interviewed political activist and college wrestler Olivia Rondeau about transgenders in female sports. Check out her insider perspective in the exclusive…

Trump launches ‘Genesis Mission’ to for AI development

President Donald Trump signed an executive order Monday creating the “Genesis Mission,” a new federal program that pairs government research facilities with private tech firms to harness artificial intelligence for scientific and engineering innovations.