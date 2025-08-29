President Donald Trump has terminated Secret Service protection for former Vice President Kamala Harris, a Harris representative confirmed Friday.

The decision took effect Thursday when Trump rescinded an executive memorandum signed by former President Joe Biden during his final days in office. Biden's order had extended Harris' security detail beyond the standard six-month period typically provided to departing vice presidents.

Under the revoked directive, Harris' protection will officially end Sept. 1 — coinciding with her planned promotional tour for her forthcoming memoir "107 Days," which launches in late September across major metropolitan areas including New York, Philadelphia and Los Angeles. It focuses on her major presidential defeat as the first Democratic candidate to lose the popular vote in 20-years.

A senior White House official noted that the six-month protection window represents standard protocol for former vice presidents. However, no explanation was provided for the security removal, according to Harris' team.

The timing marks a departure from precedent, as former presidents and their spouses receive lifetime Secret Service protection unless formally declined, and for their children until they turn 16. Harris' husband, Doug Emhoff, already lost his security detail in July, The Wall Street Journal reported.

The development underscores the immediate policy reversals characterizing Trump's return to office, affecting security arrangements for his predecessor's administration as Harris prepares for high-profile public appearances promoting her book about the 2024 campaign period.