President Donald Trump told the media Monday he has found the solution to Trump Derangement Syndrome, causing the entire room to burst into laughter.

“It actually is a disease,” Trump assured the press. “But I have a new way out. I’m going to propose something…”

Click To Watch Video

Woke student’s gotcha question about Trump and Jeffrey Epstein BACKFIRES instantly

Michael Knowles shut down an anti-Trump student during a TPUSA campus event after he baselessly accused President Trump of “p*dophilia” related to Jeffrey Epstein.

“What specifically are you accusing President Trump of doing?!” Knowles demanded. “I never get a solid answer on that!!”

Click To Watch Video

Sponsored

Did you know 8 out of 10 Americans suffer from this dangerous health hijacker?

If you’re reading this in a room with another person, chances are good one of you has it right now.

Studies show it could cause joint pain, digestive issues, fattening, brain fog, sleep issues, and more.

>> Click here to find out more about it.

Learn More

Trump says he’s “seriously considering” making Venezuela 51st state, cites oil reserves and claims “Venezuela loves Trump”

President Donald Trump told Fox News anchor John Roberts Monday he is “seriously considering a move to make Venezuela the 51st state,” emphasizing the South American country’s massive oil reserves as his administration works with acting president Delcy Rodríguez following dictator Nicolás Maduro’s capture by U.S. forces. Venezuela’s oil exports to America hit 445,000 barrels per day in April—making the U.S. the top destination—while total exports reached a seven-year high last month, with Chevron saying increased imports are helping mitigate fuel costs from the Iran war.

Acting Venezuelan president rejects statehood, vows to maintain independence : Rodríguez responded to Trump’s remarks by telling reporters “That would never have been considered, because if there is one thing we Venezuelan men and women have, it is that we love our independence process, we love our heroes and heroines of independence,” though she added her government would continue working with the U.S. on “a diplomatic cooperation agenda.”

Constitutional process required, Trump has floated similar ideas before: For Venezuela to become a state, Congress would need to pass legislation under the Constitution’s Admissions Clause requiring presidential signature, with former territories like Alaska and Hawaii holding referendums before joining the union. Trump has repeatedly suggested acquiring foreign territories—proposing Canada as the 51st state during trade pressure last year and pushing for Greenland to become a U.S. territory for national security.

California politician pleads guilty to acting as illegal Chinese agent before taking office

Eileen Wang, who served as mayor of Arcadia, California, admitted to working under Beijing’s direction from 2020-2022 to disseminate pro-China propaganda through a fake news website without notifying federal authorities, facing up to 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine. Assistant Attorney General John A. Eisenberg called it “deeply concerning that someone who previously received and executed directives from PRC government officials” later held elected office, with the illegal activity occurring before Wang joined the city council in December 2022.

Operated fake news site with convicted Chinese spy, posted Beijing-supplied content: Wang collaborated with Yaoning “Mike” Sun, currently serving four years for being a Chinese agent, running what prosecutors called a CCP propaganda outlet that published material directly from Chinese officials. Court documents show Wang rapidly posted a Beijing-supplied article denying Xinjiang genocide allegations and replied “Thank you leader” after editing content per China’s requests, while also coordinating with convicted operative John Chen to distribute messages from China’s Foreign Ministry.

Won election despite covert foreign ties, city says no operations compromised: Wang secured her city council seat in November 2022 through normal electoral processes and later became mayor via the council’s rotation system, though Arcadia officials emphasized her illegal conduct predated her time in office. City Manager Dominic Lazzaretto confirmed Wang’s resignation and stated internal reviews found “no City finances, staff, or decision-making processes were involved,” with FBI Assistant Director Roman Rozhavsky warning the case should signal that foreign agents “will be identified, investigated, and brought to justice.”

Join the PolitiBrawl conversation:

Let’s discuss the most important topics in American politics, freely and without censorship. That’s what this platform was built for after all!

Something doesn’t add up!

NYC spends record $43B on public schools despite enrollment plunge and mediocre test results

New York City is spending $44,000 per student—50% more than other large urban districts like Los Angeles or Chicago—yet only a third of fourth-graders rated proficient in math and 28% in reading on the 2024 National Assessment of Educational Progress, with eighth-grade proficiency even lower at 23% math and 29% reading. The Department of Education operates 39 more schools than a decade ago despite having 157,900 fewer students, with 15% of schools running below 50% capacity and nearly half enrolling fewer than 400 students.

Class size reduction law complicates cost-cutting as enrollment projected to drop further : Budget watchdogs say spending is unsustainable as enrollment is projected to plunge another 153,000 students by 2034-35, falling to 721,251, but a state-mandated class size reduction law championed by teachers’ unions makes right-sizing difficult. NYC spends 61% of its education budget on teacher compensation compared to 52% in Los Angeles and 43% in Miami, with special education “due process” cases alone ballooning from $500 million in 2019 to $1.5 billion currently.

Charter schools gaining ground as parents seek alternatives: Independent publicly funded charter schools now enroll 150,500 students across 285 schools—nearly one in six citywide—with many outperforming neighboring traditional public schools on state math and English exams. Citizens Budget Commission executive director Andrew Rein said “The City should focus its effort and dollars on student learning and shrink spending that’s not delivering results,” including closing or merging underutilized schools.

Trump DOJ files criminal charges against Singapore shipping company allegedly responsible for Baltimore Key Bridge collapse

Federal prosecutors indicted Singapore-based Synergy Marine Pte Ltd., India-based Synergy Maritime Pte Ltd., and technical superintendent Radhakrishnan Karthik Nair, 47, on charges including conspiracy, willfully failing to notify the Coast Guard of hazardous conditions, obstruction and false statements following the March 26, 2024 crash of the Dali container ship into Baltimore’s Francis Scott Key Bridge.