President Trump remains willing to meet with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un to pursue denuclearization, the White House confirmed, even as Pyongyang signals resistance to abandoning its nuclear program.

"President Trump in his first term held three historic summits with North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un that stabilized the Korean Peninsula and achieved the first-ever leader-level agreement on denuclearization," a White House official told Fox News. "The President retains those objectives and remains open to engaging with Leader Kim to achieve a fully de-nuclearized North Korea."

