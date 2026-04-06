PolitiBrawl

PolitiBrawl

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Planet First's avatar
Planet First
7m

Maga IS the weakest link. HFS you people are pathetic.

Reply
Share
Catherine's avatar
Catherine
26m

Say it now because everytime someone said they were going to tell something they were killed first.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Politibrawl · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture