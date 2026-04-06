President Donald Trump grappled with reporters during Monday’s press conference, scolding one reporter from the NY Times for asking a question that really rubbed him the wrong way.

“You have no credibility! That’s why you’re failing!” Trump snapped at the reporter. “People like you are FAKE!”

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Trump’s FINAL REVENGE begins June 15th

Liberals never wanted THIS secret EXPOSED…

They RAIDED his home…

They had him ARRESTED…

They even tried to have him KILLED…

But ultimately… THEY FAILED. And now, Trump is set to get his FINAL REVENGE on Biden, Kamala… and the entire Democrat party.

He’s preparing a major announcement for June 15th that will blow everything WIDE OPEN.

Yes, it’s just before the midterm elections… and liberals are TERRIFIED.

But this is SO MUCH bigger than just one election…

THIS will set the liberal agenda back DECADES, and cost them BILLIONS in dark money campaign funds…

But more importantly… it could also save your life.

Get full details on exactly what Trump’s planning by clicking here now.

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P.S. Liberals thought THIS conspiracy would stay buried forever… but now the unredacted files proving everything are being EXPOSED in this video. Watch it now before it’s scrubbed from the internet forever.

Democrat activist claims shocking number of women ready to accuse Eric Swalwell of harassment

Democratic activist Cheyenne Hunt announced she is working with multiple women preparing sexual harassment allegations against Rep. Eric Swalwell, a leading candidate to succeed California Gov. Gavin Newsom, citing patterns of manipulation, abuse of power, DMs, and Snapchat messages targeting employees, interns, and fans.

Hunt Details Allegations: Cheyenne Hunt, lawyer and executive director of Gen-Z for Change, said the first victim was a close friend and others fit the same pattern of manipulation and abuse of power, with allegations ranging from uncomfortable comments to potentially criminal conduct.

Targeting Vulnerable Groups: Hunt claimed Swalwell acted as a mentor just to exploit that power, specifically targeting employees, interns, and fans through DMs and Snapchat messages while he is married with three children.

Women Preparing to Come Forward: The women have secured pro bono legal representation, are sharing information with reporters, and are ensuring they are physically and legally safe; Hunt said the number of credible women who came forward since her March 31 video is shocking and the story will break soon.

Swalwell Campaign Context: Swalwell announced his run for California governor on Jimmy Kimmel’s show in November 2025 and leads an Emerson College poll at 17 percent; his office did not immediately respond to a request for comment, and Hunt has not received any cease and desist.

DHS arrests niece and grand-niece of Qasem Soleimani living lavish LA lifestyles

Federal authorities arrested Hamideh Soleimani Afshar, 47, niece of slain Iranian terror mastermind Maj. Gen. Qasem Soleimani, and her 25-year-old daughter Sarinasadat Hosseiny in and around Los Angeles over the weekend; both had their green cards revoked and face removal from the U.S. with no chance of return.

Propaganda While in US: While living in the United States, Afshar promoted Iranian regime propaganda, celebrated attacks against American soldiers, praised the new Iranian Supreme Leader, denounced America as the “Great Satan,” and voiced support for the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.

Lavish Lifestyle Exposed: Afshar and her daughter showcased designer lifestyles on Instagram with photos in stylish clothing, shooting guns at a range, wearing miniskirts and heels, bikini shots on a jetski, and posing with helicopters and luxury items before deleting their accounts.

Fraudulent Asylum Claims: Afshar entered on a tourist visa in 2015, received asylum in 2019 and a green card in 2021 under Biden; she made at least four trips back to Iran, which authorities said illustrate her asylum claims were fraudulent; her daughter entered on a student visa and received a green card in 2023.

Trump Administration Action: Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced the termination of their legal status, stating the Trump Administration will not allow the country to become a home for foreign nationals who support anti-American terrorist regimes; this is the second such removal this week.

CIA ran deception campaign to rescue US airman shot down over Iran

CIA Director John Ratcliffe revealed the agency executed a deception campaign to confuse Iranian forces hunting a downed U.S. airman from the F-15E Strike Eagle shot down on April 3, allowing time for a successful search-and-rescue mission completed Saturday night during Operation Epic Fury.