President Donald Trump strongly fired back at a reporter who pressed him on his successful financial investments while in office, clearly suggesting corrupt activity.

“Well I don’t get involved personally, we have funds that run my money. I’ve made a lot of money before I became president,” Trump explained, then telling the reporter, “Everybody is profiting. You have a 401K? It’s up 85%! ‘Thank you President Trump!’”

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Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz pardons illegal immigrant convicted of child sexual assault

Minnesota’s Board of Pardons, led by Governor Tim Walz, Attorney General Keith Ellison, and Chief Justice Natalie Hudson, granted a pardon last month to Tou Lue Vang, 42, a Laotian national who was convicted in 2006 of repeatedly sexually assaulting a 10-year-old girl between 2002 and 2006. The pardon effectively cleared his record and halted his pending deportation proceedings.

DHS blasted the decision, with Acting Assistant Secretary Lauren Bis calling it “disgusting” and accusing Minnesota’s sanctuary politicians of shielding violent criminal illegal immigrants from federal accountability. Vang had lost his legal immigration status following his conviction and had been detained during the Trump administration’s Operation Metro Surge crackdown in Minnesota last year.

The pardon follows a similar Minnesota clemency decision in May involving another Laotian national with robbery and DUI convictions. Vang cited rehabilitation in his pardon application, and the Clemency Review Commission approved his petition in April by a narrow 4-2 vote.

Poll: One-third of Democrats favorable toward Democratic Socialists

A new Pew Research survey finds 32% of Democrats view democratic socialist politicians favorably, compared to just 11% who view them unfavorably and 56% who are indifferent. Support is highest among self-described liberal Democrats at 52%, while moderate and conservative Democrats are more evenly split, with slightly more expressing disapproval than approval.

The demographic breakdown reveals a notable irony: democratic socialist support within the party is strongest among white, college-educated, upper-income Democrats — the very groups the movement claims to oppose. White Democrats support the socialist wing at nearly double the rate of Black and Hispanic Democrats, and upper-income Democrats outpace low-income Democrats by 16 points.

The broader American public remains skeptical, with 38% of all Americans viewing democratic socialist politicians unfavorably versus 15% favorably. Republican disapproval reaches 69%. The poll comes as more than three dozen DSA-backed candidates have won Democratic primaries nationwide this cycle.

Gavin Newsom defies SCOTUS ruling on trans athletes in women’s sports

California’s governor’s office said Tuesday’s Supreme Court ruling upholding state bans on biological male transgender athletes in women’s sports will have no effect on California, which has permitted transgender students to compete consistent with their gender identity since 2013. The state remains one of 23 without protections for women’s sports and has no plans to change course.

The ruling intensifies scrutiny on California, which has faced repeated national controversy over transgender athlete AB Hernandez winning girls’ track and field state titles two consecutive years. The Trump DOJ has an active Title IX lawsuit against California education agencies over the policy, launched after Hernandez’s victories last year.

Newsom himself has privately acknowledged the issue’s political complexity, previously calling male competition in girls’ sports “deeply unfair” and describing frustration from progressive parents at his children’s soccer games — while his administration publicly continues defending existing state policy.

President Trump visits Teddy Roosevelt Library and the Rough Riders in historic America 250 celebration: