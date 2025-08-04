President Trump enthusiastically endorsed Sydney Sweeney's controversial American Eagle ad Sunday after discovering the actress is a registered Republican—a revelation that comes as the woke mob continues attacking her over allegedly "Nazi" denim campaign.

"Oh, now I love her ad," Trump told reporters before boarding Air Force One in Pennsylvania. "You'd be surprised at how many people are Republicans. That's one I wouldn't have known but I'm glad you told me that. If Sydney Sweeney is a registered Republican, I think her ad is fantastic."

Public voter records confirm the 27-year-old "Euphoria" star has been registered with the Republican Party of Florida since June 2024, a political bombshell that emerged as left-wing critics absurdly compare her innocent jeans commercial to "Nazi propaganda."

The controversy centers on Sweeney's clever wordplay between "genes" and "jeans." In one clip, she explains that genes determine "traits like hair color, personality and even eye color" before noting "My jeans are blue." Another ad shows her changing a billboard reading "Sydney Sweeney has great genes" to "great jeans."

This harmless marketing campaign somehow triggered accusations of promoting eugenics and racism, prompting American Eagle to defend both the ad and the actress.

Trump administration officials have mocked the liberal outrage. Communications Director Steven Cheung called it "cancel culture run amok," while Vice President JD Vance ridiculed Democrats for losing their minds over "a pretty girl doing a jeans ad."

"My political advice to the Democrats is: Continue to tell everybody who thinks Sydney Sweeney is attractive that they're a Nazi," Vance said on the "Ruthless" podcast Friday. "It reveals a lot more about them than it does us."