President Donald Trump on Friday directed the Justice Department to investigate convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein’s relationships with prominent Democrats, calling the focus on his own past association with Epstein a partisan “hoax.”

Attorney General Pam Bondi confirmed she has appointed Jay Clayton, the U.S. attorney for the Southern District of New York, to lead the federal investigation into Epstein’s ties with former President Bill Clinton, former Treasury Secretary Larry Summers, LinkedIn founder Reid Hoffman, and JPMorgan Chase.

“I will be asking A.G. Pam Bondi, and the Department of Justice, together with our great patriots at the FBI, to investigate Jeffrey Epstein’s involvement and relationship with Bill Clinton, Larry Summers, Reid Hoffman, J.P. Morgan, Chase, and many other people and institutions,” Trump wrote on Truth Social.

Trump called the matter “another Russia, Russia, Russia Scam, with all arrows pointing to the Democrats,” adding that “Epstein was a Democrat, and he is the Democrat’s problem, not the Republican’s problem.”

The emails allege that Trump knew of what Epstein did on his island, and spent time alone with a young woman.

The directive comes after House Democrats released over 20,000 pages of documents from Epstein’s estate containing emails that mention Trump. Republicans accused Democrats of “cherry-picking” documents while withholding records naming Democrat officials.