President Donald Trump signed off on airstrikes targeting Islamic State militants in Nigeria’s Sokoto State on the border with Niger on Thursday, following through on previous threats after recent attacks against Christians, with Trump posting on Truth Social that he warned terrorists “if they did not stop the slaughtering of Christians, there would be hell to pay, and tonight, there was,” while AFRICOM’s initial assessment indicates “multiple” ISIS terrorists were killed.

Multiple extremist groups operate in Nigeria’s Sahel region: While the strikes targeted ISIS’s Sahel Province, numerous violent extremist organizations operate in the region including ISIS West Africa Province, Boko Haram (designated a foreign terrorist organization in 2013), and al Qaeda offshoots like Ansaru and JNIM, with U.S. officials warning these groups are growing in influence and strength, making the Sahel “the epicenter of terrorism on the globe” according to AFRICOM head Gen. Michael Langley.

Christians face ongoing attacks and kidnappings in Nigeria: Christian communities have faced a series of attacks including a November raid on Christ Apostolic Church that killed two and resulted in dozens kidnapped, and armed attackers storming St. Mary’s School in Niger State kidnapping more than 300 students and staff—with more than 250 students and 21 teachers still in captivity—prompting the Trump administration to designate Nigeria a “country of particular concern” in November, which Nigeria has pushed back against.

Tim Walz defends record after viral video exposes alleged fraud

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz pushed back against growing fraud allegations through a spokesperson who said he has “worked for years to crack down on fraud,” strengthened oversight, launched investigations into specific facilities, hired an outside firm to audit high-risk programs, and shut down the Housing Stabilization Services program entirely after YouTuber Nick Shirley’s 43-minute video went mega-viral exposing alleged fraud.

Video reveals shuttered centers despite millions in funding: Shirley’s Friday video, which cracked 100 million views by Sunday night, showed multiple child care and learning sites allegedly owned by Somali immigrants that were either completely shuttered despite signage indicating they were open or staffed by people who refused to participate, including one displaying a misspelled “Quality Learing Center” sign that supposedly accounts for 99 children and funneled roughly $4 million in state funds.

FBI surges personnel as $9 billion theft alleged: FBI Director Kash Patel announced the agency was fielding additional personnel to investigate fraud in Minnesota as one of the first steps to “dismantle large-scale fraud schemes exploiting federal programs,” with federal investigators saying half of the $18 billion granted to Minnesota since 2018 could have been stolen by fraudulent schemes—amounting to up to $9 billion in theft.

86 charged, 59 convicted in fraud schemes: As of Saturday evening, 86 people have been charged in relation to these fraud scams with 59 convicted so far, with most of those accused coming from Minnesota’s Somali community, as Shirley joked on Fox News that the alleged scheme was “so obvious” that a “kindergartner could figure out there is fraud going on.”

Ilhan Omar’s Somaliland views raise new questions

Democrat Rep. Ilhan Omar’s defense of Somalia’s territorial claims and opposition to recognizing independent Somaliland has been criticized as Minnesota faces a massive fraud scandal allegedly involving Somali communities, with analyst Michael Rubin arguing “the corruption exposed in Minnesota mirrors the governance failures that have plagued Somalia for decades” while “Somaliland has charted a different course entirely, relying on internal accountability.”

Rubin questions Omar’s priorities and clan politics influence: Rubin claimed Omar’s opposition to Somaliland recognition is driven by internal Somali clan dynamics rather than U.S. interests, stating “Ilhan Omar left Somalia, but Somalia never left her” and noting she “refers to Somalia as her home, not America” in Somali-language speeches, arguing “American interests don’t appear to factor prominently into that calculation.”

Somaliland gains international recognition as U.S. alternative: After maintaining internal security and democratic institutions for over three decades, Somaliland attracted growing attention as Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu announced full diplomatic relations—making Israel the first UN member to recognize the self-declared state—with President Trump reportedly “looking into” recognition, as Rubin argued recognizing Somaliland “aligns with Trump’s broader foreign policy approach” being “business-friendly, security-focused” and wanting “partnerships, not perpetual aid.”

