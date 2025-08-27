President Trump’s Assistant Attorney General for Civil Rights, Harmeet Dhillon, refused to be bullied by Democrat weasel Sen.Peter Welch.

He tried to force her to say that Trump “lost” the 2020 election in front of the senate to humiliate her. Her response was perfect…

Click To Watch Video

Trump seeks death penalty for all DC murderers Politibrawl · 12:14 PM President Donald Trump announced Tuesday that he wants federal prosecutors to pursue capital punishment for those convicted of murder in Washington, D.C. as his federal takeover of the city continues into its second week. Read full story

