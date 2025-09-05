Trump nominee for Fed. Governor Stephen Miran refused to be pushed around Democrat Sen. Elizabeth Warren as she attempted to paint him as a Trump pawn in front of the senate.

“Can you say that Donald Trump lost the 2020 election?!!”

He refuses to play her game…

Click to Watch Video

Trump DOJ considering transgender gun ban

The Trump Justice Department is reportedly considering blocking transgender individuals from purchasing firearms, with sources citing gender dysphoria as a mental disorder that could make individuals "unstable and unwell" when obtaining weapons.

Recent Shooting Context: The discussions follow the Minneapolis Catholic school shooting by Robin Westman, a transgender woman who killed two children, which occurred two years after the Nashville Covenant School shooting by another transgender individual, prompting calls to investigate "transgender domestic terrorism."

Political Divide: While Republicans argue for examining warning signs in transgender shooters and implementing such restrictions as "common sense," Democrats like Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey have criticized directing "hate" toward the transgender community and warned against villainizing any group after these incidents.

Broader Policy Context: The potential firearm restrictions contrast sharply with Minnesota Governor Tim Walz's approach of establishing the state as a "trans refuge" and protecting access to gender-affirming care, while he separately calls for addressing gun violence through reducing access to firearms generally.

Trump sarcastically jabs India for cozying up to America’s “deepest, darkest” enemies

President Trump expressed frustration on Truth Social about India and Russia's growing ties with China, sarcastically commenting "Looks like we've lost India and Russia to deepest, darkest, China" and wishing them "a long and prosperous future together."

Military Parade Appearance: The criticism followed a public appearance by Chinese President Xi Jinping, Russian President Vladimir Putin, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un at a military parade in Beijing commemorating the 80th anniversary of WWII's end.

Trump's Interpretation: Trump characterized the joint appearance as the leaders "conspiring against the US" and suggested China's military display was specifically intended for his attention, saying "they were hoping I was watching — and I was watching."

Economic Pressure on India: The comments come after Trump imposed 50% tariffs on Indian goods and publicly criticized New Delhi for what his administration views as opportunistic purchases of cheap Russian oil, demonstrating escalating tensions with India over its foreign policy choices.

