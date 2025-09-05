PolitiBrawl

MuggyWei
5h

She is a lunatic. She certainly does not look like or speak like someone representing the U.S. Congress. The GOP men & women look so much more distinguished and intelligent than the vulgar Democrats.

Tom Matt
41m

Start giving any government authority the ability to deny or confiscate weapons from ANY group of individuals is THE END OF FREEDOM in our Nation >>>Obama ,Biden ,Bush ,Cheney , Trump et al or any members of the Congressional Cabal should NOT have that power >>>>>

