Assistant AG Harmeet Dhillon clashed with Democrat Sen. Adam Schiff over DEI programs at the University of California, which he claims merely assist “low income students” rather than racially favoring students.

“Senator, there’s a difference between what you see on paper and what you see in reality!” Dhillon fired back at Schiff.

Schiff cited conservative Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas for supporting “race neutral policies” employed by the University of California.

“Are the race-neutral policies, like those used by the University of California, which Justice Thomas explicitly praised in that opinion, now considered by you to be illegal DEI?” Schiff pressed Dhillon.

“Senator, there’s a difference between what you see on paper and what you see in reality!” Dhillon fired back at Schiff. “I reject your premise that how California describes its admissions practices is reality!”

Thailand and Cambodia agree to ceasefire after Trump calls

Thailand and Cambodia agreed to an immediate ceasefire effective Monday midnight after President Trump threatened to withhold trade deals from both countries until the fighting ended, with peace talks organized by Malaysian and American officials in Putrajaya, Malaysia.

The conflict erupted last Thursday over a disputed border temple , marking the deadliest fighting between the two Southeast Asian nations in nearly 15 years, with 36 people killed and hundreds of thousands of civilians forced to flee their homes.

Trump's intervention proved decisive in ending the violence , with the president speaking directly to both leaders on Saturday and later telling reporters "we ended the war" and prevented what "could've gone on for years" with "millions of people" potentially killed.

The ceasefire came as Trump prepares worldwide tariffs on August 1, with both countries eager to secure favorable trade deals given Thailand's $63.3 billion in annual exports to the U.S., while China also pressured both nations for peace due to its significant economic interests in the region.

Good guy with a gun: Marine veteran confronts knife-wielding maniac at Walmart

Marine veteran Derrick Perry confronted a knife-wielding attacker who stabbed 11 people at a Walmart in Traverse City, Michigan, using his handgun to force the suspect to drop his weapon in the parking lot while other customers helped subdue him.

The suspect, Bradford James Gille, 42, faces terrorism charges and 11 counts of assault with intent to murder after going on a random stabbing spree that began just before 5 p.m. Saturday, targeting victims ranging in age from 29 to 85.

All 11 victims are expected to survive , with six initially left in critical condition and five in serious condition, though by Sunday the conditions had improved to four in serious and seven in fair condition according to Munson Medical Center.

Perry is being praised as a hero for his actions, with family members calling it a "proud daughter moment" and social media users suggesting he deserves recognition like the Presidential Medal of Freedom for his courage in stopping the attack.

U.S. strikes major trade deal with Europe and markets love it

Global stocks rose and the euro strengthened after the US-EU trade deal imposed a 15% tariff on most EU goods—half the threatened 30% rate—with analysts calling it "a big win for the US" that provides market stability and averts a larger trade war.