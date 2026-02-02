President Trump’s Deputy AG Todd Blanche went nuclear on CNN over Don Lemon’s disgraceful invasion of a christian church in Minnesota along with other protesters, firing back when Dana Bash tried defending his actions as merely being the role of a reporter.

“Let’s be honest, you would never do what Lemon did as a journalist!” Blanche called out Bash.

Click To Watch Video

Don Lemon’s most HUMILIATING moment is coming back to HAUNT HIM! This got him fired…

Don Lemon was fired from CNN shortly after an embarrassing debate with MAGA powerhouse Vivek Ramaswamy, during which he imploded and resorted to personal attacks when he realized he was outmatched.

“That’s a fact Don!!”

Click To Watch Video

Together with ZBiotics

A good night out shouldn’t derail the next day. Planning ahead is a small shift that makes a real difference, especially as we get more serious about our time and productivity.

That’s where ZBiotics Pre-Alcohol Probiotic Drink comes in. It’s the world’s first genetically engineered probiotic, developed by PhD scientists to help prevent rough mornings after drinking.

Here’s how it works: When you drink alcohol, your body converts it into a toxic byproduct in the gut. It’s the buildup of this byproduct—not dehydration—that’s largely responsible for feeling lousy the next day. ZBiotics Pre-Alcohol produces an enzyme that breaks this byproduct down, helping your body process alcohol more efficiently.

The routine is simple: Make Pre-Alcohol your first drink of the night, drink responsibly, and give yourself a better chance at a productive morning.

If you want to try it, go to zbiotics.com/brawl and use code BRAWL at checkout for 15% off your first order. It’s backed by a 100% money-back guarantee, so there’s no risk.

Try it now

TPUSA to rally against woke halftime chaos

Turning Point USA unveiled a star-studded “All-American Halftime Show” to air opposite the NFL’s Super Bowl performance headlined by Bad Bunny on February 8, featuring Kid Rock, Brantley Gilbert, Lee Brice, and Gabby Barrett in a patriotic counter-programming push amid conservative backlash over the league’s “woke” choice.

Star-Studded Lineup Revealed Kid Rock leads performers including Brantley Gilbert, Lee Brice, and Gabby Barrett, framing the event as David vs Goliath against the NFL’s global superstar spectacle.

Streaming Platforms Secured The concert streams on YouTube, X, Rumble, Daily Wire+, Real America’s Voice, OAN, and CHARGE! via major services like YouTube TV and Hulu for wide patriotic access.

Backlash Fuels Motivation Conservative figures like President Trump and Gov Kristi Noem have slammed Bad Bunny’s selection over his past ICE concerns, positioning the rival show as a faith-family-freedom alternative to perceived liberal bias.

Nicki Minaj blasts Christian Democrat voters as fools

Rapper Nicki Minaj declared on X that any Christian who votes Democrat again is a fool, citing a recent anti-ICE protest that disrupted worship at Cities Church in St. Paul, Minnesota, as proof of the party’s moral failings and tolerance for invading holy spaces, amid her vocal post-Grammys support for President Donald Trump.

Democrats Enable Church Disruptions: Minaj argued the Minnesota incident — where activists interrupted a service at a church — reveals Democrats’ approval of physical intrusions into worship, stripping away morals and integrity.

Spiritual Warfare Warning: She described opponents as possessed by demons that are “so bothered,” framing political opposition as a deeper spiritual battle against Christian values and faith communities.

Post-Grammys Backlash Context: Her comments followed attacks on her Trump support at the 2026 Grammys, including mockery from host Trevor Noah and condemnation from Billy Porter, escalating her criticisms of left-leaning figures in entertainment.

Liberal celebs erupt at Mamdani over NYC’s snow clean up disaster

Actor Michael Rapaport unleashed a profanity-laced rant calling New York City a “dirty snow covered dump” nearly a week after a massive January 25 snowstorm, as he and Debra Messing slammed Mayor Zohran Mamdani for sluggish street cleanup amid filthy black snow, garbage piles, ice hazards and gridlocked traffic.