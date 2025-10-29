Trump Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins shut down CNN’s Boris Sanchez for suggesting that it falls on President Trump to source alternative funds to pay for entitlement programs while the government shutdown continues at the Democrats’ behest.

“If George Soros wants to step up and write a $9.2 billion check to keep those benefits moving, that would definitely be on the table!” Rollins fired back at the CNN anchor.

Democrats waiver in shutdown siege, consider GOP proposal to pay federal workers

Senate Democrats are examining a Republican proposal by Sen. Ron Johnson to pay all federal employees—both essential workers required to report and furloughed workers—during the four-week government shutdown, with centrist Democrats like Mark Kelly and Tim Kaine saying they would take a “close look” at the measure.

Growing pressure over SNAP benefits and food assistance: Democrats plan to introduce legislation to fund SNAP benefits and the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children, as experts warn that more than 40 million Americans risk going hungry if benefits run out, with senators criticizing the Trump administration’s refusal to spend emergency food assistance funds during the shutdown.

Federal workers union calls for clean resolution: The American Federation of Government Employees, representing 820,000 federal workers, has called on Democrats to pass a clean continuing resolution to reopen the government, adding to pressure on Democratic leaders who publicly insist Trump must negotiate on health insurance subsidies before they agree to end the shutdown.

GOP leadership rejects piecemeal funding approach: Vice President JD Vance urged Senate Republicans to maintain pressure on Democrats by rejecting “rifle-shot” measures to fund specific parts of government, arguing that passing such bills would relieve pressure on Democrats and potentially extend the shutdown, with Speaker Mike Johnson calling carve-out votes a “waste of our time.”

Massive crowds brave rain at ol’ Miss ahead of TPUSA event featuring VP Vance and Erika Kirk

Vice President JD Vance will join Erika Kirk at a Turning Point USA event Wednesday at the University of Mississippi to honor Kirk’s legacy of campus engagement.

First Campus Appearance since Assassination: The free event at Ole Miss marks Erika Kirk’s first campus tour appearance since her husband was assassinated on Sept. 10 during a debate at Utah Valley University, with Vance pledging to continue Kirk’s mission of reaching young people through interactive Q&A sessions.

Hundreds Brave the Rain: Hundreds of students lined up in the pouring rain earlier this afternoon to secure spots at the event, spanning across the university’s campus with students adorned in pro-America attire.

Where to Watch: Fox News will broadcast the 5 p.m. CT gathering live on “Jesse Watters Primetime” and stream it on Fox Nation, followed by a behind-the-scenes documentary series premiere on Nov. 7.

Putin announces successful test of nuclear ‘Tsunami’ torpedo

Russian President Vladimir Putin announced Wednesday that his military successfully tested the Poseidon nuclear torpedo, an underwater weapon designed to trigger radioactive tsunamis up to 1,600 feet high capable of devastating coastal cities.

Putin told wounded Russian soldiers at a Moscow hospital that the submarine-launched test was a “huge success,” marking the first time Russia launched both the torpedo’s engine and its nuclear power unit, claiming the weapon’s destructive power exceeds even the Sarmat “Satan II” intercontinental ballistic missile.

The Poseidon is estimated to carry a 2-megaton warhead with more than 150 times the power of the atomic bomb dropped on Hiroshima in 1945, and is designed to trigger massive radioactive tsunamis from hundreds of miles away, according to Russian state media.

The test follows Putin’s recent nuclear drill and Sunday’s confirmation of a successful Burevestnik cruise missile test, with both weapons announced in 2018 as Russia’s response to U.S. withdrawal from the 1972 Anti-Ballistic Missile Treaty and NATO expansion.

Harvard hosts panel on bipartisanship with completely partisan panel

A Harvard University panel billed as a discussion on bridging the partisan divide featured only left-wing participants, including two former Democratic officials and the NAACP president, raising questions about the university’s commitment to ideological balance.

Across the Divide? : The Oct. 9 event titled “Across the Divide: Organizing to Build Bridges in Partisan Times” included former Democratic Rep. Joe Kennedy, former New Orleans Mayor Mitch Landrieu, and NAACP President Derrick Johnson, who used the platform to criticize President Trump, defend DEI programs, and call the current political climate a “national crisis in our democracy.”

Bipartisan Posers: Panelists made partisan statements including calling Secretary of War Pete Hegseth “a DEI hire” and claiming “anti-democracy forces” in Republican-leaning regions threaten voting rights and democratic freedom, while Kennedy’s organization describes its mission as combating these forces in the Deep South and Appalachia.

Harvard Stands its Ground: Harvard Kennedy School defended the event by noting it hosts speakers from across the political spectrum, including recent appearances by conservatives such as Jared Kushner, Kellyanne Conway, Mike Pence, and Nikki Haley, stating that students must learn to engage across partisan lines even if specific events may appear “unbalanced.”

Left social media influencer turned congressional candidate faces criminal charges

A Democratic congressional candidate and former Media Matters employee has been federally indicted for allegedly impeding immigration enforcement during a September protest outside a Chicago-area ICE facility.