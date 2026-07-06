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Gloria Jimenez Ross's avatar
Gloria Jimenez Ross
5h

what a freaking B I T C H

They ate so INTENT on trashing Trump and blaming him for the slightest thing, that they just CAN'T STAMD the fact that that ARE THOSE of US who APPREIATE what he is doing for this country, for getting those ILLEGAL CRIMINALS who DO NOT belong in this country OUT, and in short, to PRACTICALLY REBUILD this Country and the government after the DESTRUCTION caused by the last administration, which actually started with the ILLEGAL ,INELIGIBLE OBAMA, followed by shitty pants Joe Biden and scarred heels Kamala Harris.

She wanted to trash Trump SO BADLY for the pool that she had trouble swallowing her spit

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