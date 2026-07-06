Trump Sec. of the Interior Doug Burgum fired back at CNN’s Dana Bash for suggesting President Donald Trump was to blame for the presence of white supremacist group Patriot Front in D.C. on July 4th.

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Maine Senate candidate Graham Platner accused of sexual assault by ex-girlfriend: Politico

Jenny Racicot, a 41-year-old Maine resident, told Politico that Democratic Senate nominee Graham Platner entered her home uninvited late one night in 2021 while heavily intoxicated and forced himself on her despite repeated objections. Racicot said she cut off all contact afterward and sent Platner a private message telling him the encounter was non-consensual. Platner categorically denied the allegations, calling them “false” and accusing out-of-state operatives of coordinating the timing to derail his campaign ahead of a ballot deadline.

Racicot’s account is corroborated by several people she confided in over the years, including a former partner, a therapist, and friends — all of whom described accounts consistent with what she told Politico. She had previously shared limited details with the New York Times but declined to elaborate publicly, citing unwillingness to be defined by the experience and a conflict between supporting Platner’s politics and opposing him personally.

Platner has faced a cascade of controversies including offensive online posts, additional allegations of mistreatment of women, and questions about a tattoo resembling a Nazi symbol. He has attributed past behavior to alcohol abuse and mental health struggles, saying he has changed.

Erika Kirk faces accused assassin at emotional preliminary hearing

Erika Kirk, widow of Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk, attended Monday’s preliminary hearing in Provo, Utah alongside Charlie’s parents and close friends including Donald Trump Jr. and Jack Posobiec. She left the courtroom as a campus police officer described hearing a rifle shot and watching Charlie Kirk collapse during a September 2025 event at Utah Valley University.

Accused gunman Tyler Robinson, 23, appeared shackled in a grey suit and was observed smiling while consulting with his attorney at various points. He remained largely stoic as prosecutors displayed photographs of the campus and the rooftop from which he allegedly fired. Robinson faces the death penalty if convicted.

The week-long hearing will determine whether sufficient evidence exists to proceed to trial. Security was heightened throughout, with SWAT officers stationed inside the courthouse and agents positioned on the roof. Robinson’s defense had previously sought to bar cameras from the proceedings, arguing real-time coverage could taint the jury pool.

Socialist Seattle’s Chinatown district left as “human dumping ground” ahead of World Cup - Protesters rise up

Residents and business owners in Seattle’s Chinatown International District and Little Saigon are protesting socialist Mayor Katie Wilson ahead of today’s US-Belgium World Cup match, accusing her of neglecting their neighborhoods while less than a mile from Lumen Field. Community advocate Gary Lee called Wilson out publicly, accusing her of turning the CID into a “human dumping ground” for homeless individuals and drug users.