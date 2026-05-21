Trump Transportation Sec. Sean Duffy turned the tables on Democrat Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand after she accused him of corruption for taking funds from private businesses to produce ‘the Great American Road Trip’ project for America 250.

“Do you oversee law firms?” Duffy pressed back at Gillibrand. “You received $7 million from the trial bar! That’s all to you! You spend that money!!”

“Pfizer gave you $102,000,” Duffy continued.

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Minneapolis day care owner from viral Nick Shirley fraud video charged with stealing $5.4M from federal programs

Fahima Egeh Mahamud, CEO of Future Leaders Early Learning faces federal wire fraud and conspiracy charges for allegedly pocketing $4.6 million from Minnesota’s Child Care Assistance Program plus $850,000 from federal child nutrition program through Feeding Our Future by falsely claiming to serve thousands of meals while submitting fake co-payment paperwork.

The allegations: Prosecutors say Mahamud enrolled the day care in federal nutrition programs and submitted false documentation claiming proper collection of required co-payments to receive government reimbursements she wasn’t entitled to, with state records showing the facility closed in January after November 2025 inspection cited cleanliness issues, damaged rugs, and operating outside license terms.

Charges follow December viral video exposing Minnesota day care fraud, state inspections: Mahamud was previously charged earlier this year for her role in the broader Feeding Our Future scheme, with Wednesday’s charges specifically addressing the day care fraud aspect. After influencer Nick Shirley’s December video exposing day care fraud went viral, Minnesota Department of Children, Youth and Families Commissioner Tikki Brown said all 10 featured day cares had been visited at least once in the prior six months as part of standard licensing checks.

Jeff Bezos debunks socialist fantasy: “Just a distraction!”

Amazon Executive Chairman Jeff Bezos told CNBC’s Andrew Ross Sorkin Wednesday that the vilification of the rich is an “distraction” and that socialist calls to raise billionaire tax rates are not a real solution.

“The vilification is really just a distraction,” Bezos told Sorkin. “I pay billions of dollars in taxes. And if people want me to pay more billions, then lets have that debate. But don’t pretend that that’s going to solve the problem!”

“You could double the taxes I pay and it’s not going to help that teacher in Queens, I promise you!” Bezos added.

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The real problem affecting housing costs: Bezos said what is actually causing rising rents is “government intervention,” subsidizing demand with tax policy while simultaneously “we constrain supply with things like zoning and permitting. Why does it take so long to get something permitted to build?!” He went on to say that the true issue with housing costs is caused by government policy and “it is fixable.”

Advocating tax reform for bottom 50%: Bezos said the bottom half of taxpayers—who had adjusted gross income of nearly $54,000 in 2023—currently pay 3% of all tax revenue but should pay "zero," using a hypothetical $75,000 healthcare worker as example saying "We shouldn't be asking this nurse in Queens to send money to Washington. They should be sending her an apology."

Seattle’s socialist Mayor Katie Wilson backtracks on Starbucks boycott call, admits comments “caused more harm than good”

Seattle Mayor Katie Wilson, 43, issued an apology to The New York Times this week for urging a Starbucks boycott last November when as mayor-elect she joined a barista union rally declaring “I am not buying Starbucks, and you should not either,” now changing her tune and saying “Those comments were not productive in the sense that they caused more harm than good.”

Backpedaling: The democratic socialist told The Times she’s aware everything she says could be used as anti-business messaging and needs a “multidimensional relationship” with corporations like the coffee giant, insisting this week her office and Starbucks maintain good relations.