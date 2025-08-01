Trump nominee SHUTS DOWN Democrat bully Alex Padilla, REFUSES to take any of his BS
"Senator, the suggestion that I think women should not be given the same professional opportunities as men is inaccurate!!"
Trump judicial nominee Eric Tung fired back at Democrat Senator Alex Padilla for accusing him of sexism based on past comments he allegedly made as an undergrad in college in 2006.
He refuses to take crap from a guy like Padilla…
