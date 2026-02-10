PolitiBrawl

PolitiBrawl

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Scotty's avatar
Scotty
4h

RE "Trump Reportedly Called Police About Epstein In 2006": please @PolitiBrawl don't parrot Forbes magazine's spin on this exculpatory evidence. "Why it matters" isn't any conflict of chronology on what POTUS asserted, but rather how this entirely blows up the "pedo protector" narrative as clearly Citizen Trump was among the first to report the "disgusting" perversion of Epstein's operations. And anybody saying otherwise deserves to be flipped off.

Reply
Share
3 replies
CE Stanley's avatar
CE Stanley
4h

As with everything Democratic, the bully was Democratic. I'd say, spank the bully down.

Reply
Share
3 replies
8 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Politibrawl · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture