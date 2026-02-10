Trump Judicial nominee Eric Tung stood strong against Democrat Sen. Alex Padilla’s questioning and boldly refused to apologize for comments he made 20 years ago criticizing feminism.

Trump called the police on Jeffrey Epstein in 2006, unsealed documents reveal

Newly released FBI documents show Trump called Palm Beach police in 2006 about Epstein’s alleged crimes, contradicting his repeated claims he didn’t know about them at the time.

What he said:

Trump told then-police chief Michael Reiter “Thank goodness you’re stopping him, everyone has known he’s been doing this.”

He called Ghislaine Maxwell Epstein’s “operative,” said “she is evil,” and urged authorities to “focus on her”

Trump claimed he “got the hell out of there” when teenagers were present around Epstein

Why it matters: The documents suggest Trump had contemporaneous knowledge of Epstein’s alleged criminal behavior during the period he’s publicly denied knowing about it.

Trump threatens to block US-Canada bridge opening over trade dispute

President Donald Trump threatened Monday to prevent the opening of the Gordie Howe International Bridge connecting Detroit and Windsor, Ontario, unless Canada negotiates with the U.S. on tariffs and “treats the United States with the Fairness and Respect that we deserve.” Trump said “we will start negotiations, IMMEDIATELY” and suggested the U.S. should “own, perhaps, at least one half of this asset.”

Why it matters: Trump accused Canada of building the bridge with “virtually no U.S. content” after former President Obama “stupidly” gave Canada a waiver to bypass the Buy American Act, which mandates federal agencies purchase U.S.-manufactured materials. He cited Ontario removing U.S. alcohol products from liquor store shelves and claimed “the Canadian Government expects me, as President of the United States, to PERMIT them to just ‘take advantage of America!’ What does the United States get — Absolutely NOTHING!”

What Trump said: Trump alleged Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney “wants to make a deal with China — which will eat Canada alive” and warned that cozying up to China would risk Canada’s national sport, claiming “the first thing China will do is terminate ALL Ice Hockey being played in Canada, and permanently eliminate The Stanley Cup.” He vowed not to allow the bridge opening “until the United States is fully compensated for everything we have given them.”

Trump to overturn Obama-era greenhouse gas “endangerment finding” in major deregulation

President Donald Trump’s administration is poised to walk back the Obama-era 2009 “endangerment finding” on Wednesday, which identified six greenhouse gases as posing “a threat to public health and welfare” and served as the legal foundation for sweeping EPA climate regulations including fuel economy standards and power plant emission limits.