Julio Rosas is a experienced field reporter and National Correspondent for TheBlaze. He is the author of Fiery But Mostly Peaceful: The 2020 Riots and the Gaslighting of America.

The U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement building in southern Portland, Oregon is no stranger to being attacked by the city’s radical Antifa mob. During the Black Lives Matter riots in 2020, the federal facility was one of Antifa’s targets in their months-long campaign to sow terror in the streets.

The prolonged attacks on ICE during that time period extended into 2021. With Joe Biden becoming president on January 20, 2021, the anarcho-communists attacked the Oregon Democrat headquarters during the day and then the ICE building at night.

This is why it is no surprise that in the aftermath of the anti-ICE riots in Los Angeles, Antifa in the Pacific Northwest have mobilized to directly confront the federal government once again. While the issue is different this time around, they believe it all boils down to fascism, racism, white supremacy, and police brutality.

In Washington state, Antifa has attacked the federal building in downtown Seattle and a Department of Homeland Security building in nearby Tukwila. Fires have been started and police have had to move in to remove the rioting crowd from federal property. Not many arrests have taken place during these confrontations.

(Continued)

In Portland, the aforementioned ICE building has been under siege on a near daily basis. On Wednesday, Antifa gathered at a nearby park before marching towards the building. The public side of the compound has been reinforced with wooden boards to prevent further damage to the windows.

The walls are now covered in graffiti that calls for the deaths of President Donald Trump and federal agents. Antifa rioters block the driveway to prevent federal vehicles from entering or leaving, forcing the DHS agents to clear the crowd away from the building.

You can watch the confrontation here.

While Los Angeles has mostly calmed down, in spite of small bouts of violence erupting during immigration enforcement operations, it appears things are just getting started in the Pacific Northwest. The “Summer of Love” in 2020 proved the local population in places like Portland can sustain temporary sieges for months. Except this time, Antifa can really focus on one or two places since they are mainly angry at the federal government instead of the city.

As for the Portland Police Bureau? Their officers were around on Wednesday night, but they were mainly monitoring the situation. The few times police on bicycles got close to the Antifa crowd, they quickly rode away with people heckling them.

It is clear the federal government assets in the city are on their own. This is why Trump and DHS need to send more resources and personnel to the region. The plan could be similar to Los Angeles by activating some elements of the states’ National Guard to help provide security to federal locations, which would then free up DHS agents from guard duty so they can focus on immigration enforcement missions.

Understandably, this move could further anger the local radicals and get an even larger response like in Los Angeles, but it has been proven a sustained and effective response to the riots can tire out the attackers.

While the Antifa crowd in Portland made a big show of force on Wednesday evening, they were quickly defeated with the small force of DHS agents. A few arrests were made, but most of the crowd was able to escape. Having a larger force that can arrest and process a large number of rioters will put a dent into their ability to show up night after night.

The main problem is DHS assets are being stretched thin with the high number of interference from bystanders across the country. Doesn’t matter if illegal aliens are being arrested in big cities or small towns, Democrats have been quick at throwing themselves at agents to prevent arrests.

That said, if the Trump administration can get the Pacific Northwest under control, it will send a clear message to the rest of the country that playtime is over.