Esther Mae Egan
4h

Father, please encourage Trump, ICE, and all the authorities working to bring peace and safety to Minneapolis. Father, destroy the liberals as they try to destroy law and order. In the Bible You used mice to destroy the enemy. You can do it again. You can cause a little thing that will destroy the left's destruction. Father, show the liberal news outlets up for the fraud they are and destroy them. Love you, Lord, Your daughter Esther Mae:

Terry Hovey
4h

Yes. I’ve been thinking the same thing. Cannot give in to terrorists (protesters), or they’ll view it as a win for them and encourage more of the same.

