Minneapolis was plunged into another weekend of chaos in the aftermath of a Border Patrol involved shooting. While the incident is still under investigation, the death of Alex Pretti has once again reinvigorated the far-left in the Twin Cities to take matters into their own hands.

Riots broke out as federal agents processed the scene. Minneapolis police and Minnesota state troopers had to help the feds by deploying crowd control munitions. It was another violent day because of leftist rioters, despite the extreme cold.

Sunday night saw another anti-ICE mob attack a hotel where rioters claimed federal agents were staying at. Activists’ accuracy on such claims are shaky considering they have previously targeted hotels where I confirmed no federal agents were staying at. Still, they attacked a lone police officer guarding the lobby and smashed up windows and the hotel’s sign.

The second death in a few weeks has sparked even more calls from Democrats to not only halt Operation Metro Surge, but to remove ICE and Border Patrol from the Twin Cities. Even more extreme reactions include calling for ICE to be abolished. Some Republicans are worried about how the operations are going to impact public support for mass deportations.

The fact remains President Donald Trump won on carrying out mass deportations. While the Department of Homeland Security said they were going to go after the worst of the worst, at no point did Trump or DHS say they were only going to target hardened criminals. Anyone who is in the country illegally will be included in their operations, whether they have a lengthy criminal history or not.

The reason why carrying out mass deportations is necessary is because the Biden-Harris administration had an open border during its entire time in power. Democrats, who are more than happy to capitalize on public anger, had almost nothing to say as tens of thousands of people illegally entered the United States on a daily basis.

It was not until 2024 where the Biden-Harris administration feigned an attempt to secure the southern border but only because it was finally an election year it had to pay attention to.

This brings us back to today. The problem left behind by the Democrats and Trump’s promise to clean it up once and for all is a big reason why he had such a historic comeback. At no point should Trump back down and lessen DHS’ footprint in the Twin Cities.

Should the Trump administration show a moment of weakness, the Left will see it as a victory and work to ensure it is replicated across the country. We know they will do such a thing because it already happened in 2020 during the BLM riots. The Minneapolis Police Department being ordered to evacuate one of their stations set the tone for rioters for the rest of that insane year. The Left knew if they could kick out one police department from their building in one city, they could do it in another.

The United States cannot survive another moment like that as parts of the nation are still dealing with the horrific aftermath of the BLM riots and the policies enacted during that time. Trump must stay the course.