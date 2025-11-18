President Donald Trump went off at an ABC News reporter for asking combative and poorly-timed questions during his meeting with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, calling her a “terrible reporter” and her outlet “crappy.”

Watch the Oval Office clash right here:

Click To Watch Video

Democrat FBI BUSTED for hiding unbelievable truth about Trump’s “They/Them” shooter

Click To Watch Video

White House demands answers on FBI’s failure to share Crooks intel: White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt told Miranda Devine on “Pod Force One” that the American people and President Trump deserve answers about what drove Thomas Crooks to attempt to assassinate Trump, following a bombshell report revealing the gunman left a trail of digital clues the FBI didn’t previously share with the public.

Crooks’ extensive violent online history uncovered: Newly revealed social media posts show Crooks openly supported political assassinations, ranted against Trump, and used they/them pronouns online, with one 2020 post stating “the only way to fight the gov is with terrorism style attacks” and advocating to “track down any important people/politicians/military leaders etc and try to assassinate them,” made four years before he shot at Trump at a Butler, Pennsylvania rally on July 13, 2024.

Major questions remain unanswered 16 months later: Key unanswered questions include whether Crooks acted alone or had contact with foreign agents, why the FBI never investigated his violent rhetoric despite it being posted in widely accessible YouTube comment sections and Discord channels across 17 accounts, and whether the FBI turned over all evidence to congressional investigators—with Sen. Ron Johnson saying he was “stonewalled” and forced to issue a subpoena.

Together with Health Sciences Institute

Dems fear new list more than Epstein?

Dear patriotic American,

Why are the Dems so obsessed with the Epstein list?

Is it because they’re trying to take attention away from this new list?

The top names are…

See the full list here.

Learn More

P.S. If you ask me, every name on the list has blood on their hands. [Click to see the truth.]

House of Representatives approves release of Epstein files Politibrawl · Nov 18 The House of Representatives delivered a decisive 427-1 vote Tuesday compelling the Justice Department to disclose records from its Jeffrey Epstein investigation, marking a rare bipartisan victory following months of sustained pressure from lawmakers across party lines. Read full story

More money please! - Mamdani seeks $4M in donations to fund his transition

New York City Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani appealed to supporters Tuesday for additional transition funding, announcing his campaign has secured $1 million but requires $4 million total to prepare for taking office, despite his entire campaign relying on free …. everything.

Vetting and Planning Costs: Mamdani said the transition team must review 50,000 job applications, maintain staff payroll, and organize both inauguration ceremonies and policy rollout plans within the remaining 50 days before assuming office, framing the fundraising push as necessary to “start to deliver.”

Donor Comparison: The mayor-elect highlighted receiving an average $77 contribution from 12,000 transition donors, contrasting sharply with outgoing Mayor Eric Adams who collected an average $1,219 from just 884 donors for his 2021 transition.

Trump Meeting Planned: The donation request follows Mamdani’s announcement that he will meet with President Trump to address affordability issues and cost-of-living concerns affecting New York City residents.

Islamic group awarded $1,000 checks to anti-Israel student protesters

The Council on American-Islamic Relations’ California chapter gave cash from a “Champions of Justice Fund” to students who faced penalties for leading pro-Palestinian protests, raising over $100,000 in donations and awarding $20,000 in interest-free loans and scholarships to 20 student protesters in October 2024 from schools including Columbia, Harvard, and University of Pennsylvania, the NY Post reports.

Harvard graduate who assaulted Jewish student received funding: Ibrahim Bharmal, 29, who was arrested and sentenced to 80 hours of community service for assaulting a Jewish business student during a Harvard protest while volunteering as a “safety marshal,” lost his summer law firm placement and diversity scholarship worth $115,000 but received funding from CAIR and now works as an immigration rights fellow at CAIR-Los Angeles.

DOJ probing CAIR-CA over alleged misuse of federal funds: The Department of Justice and California Fair Political Practices Commission are investigating CAIR-California over alleged financial misrepresentation, including $7.2 million in taxpayer cash intended to settle 1,800 Afghan refugees between 2022-2024 that only helped 177 refugees (less than 10%), with much of the money unaccounted for in official filings, prompting demands for a forensic audit of the charity that received over $17 million in donations in 2023.

Federal judges block Texas republican redistricting plan over gerrymandering claims

Three federal judges halted a Republican-crafted Texas congressional map Tuesday, determining by 2-1 vote that the redistricting scheme violated federal law through race-based manipulation of district boundaries. The decision forces Texas to abandon its new map and continue using boundaries established in 2021, thwarting GOP plans to gain additional House seats before next year’s elections.