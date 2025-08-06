President Donald Trump intends to meet in person with Russian President Vladimir Putin as soon as next week, setting the stage for potential breakthrough diplomacy in the ongoing Ukraine conflict.

Trump then plans to follow shortly afterward with a meeting between himself, Putin and President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of Ukraine, according to Fox News. The announcement marks the most concrete steps yet toward direct negotiations between the warring nations' leaders.

The diplomatic push gained momentum after U.S. Special Envoy Steve Witkoff had a "highly productive" meeting with Putin on Wednesday. Trump characterized the discussions as yielding significant progress toward ending the conflict that has consumed Eastern Europe for nearly three years.

"Great progress was made!" Trump wrote on Truth Social. "Afterwards, I updated some of our European Allies. Everyone agrees this War must come to a close, and we will work towards that in the days and weeks to come."

The planned meetings come amid escalating tensions following Ukrainian strikes on Russian military jets. Earlier reports indicated Trump and Putin conducted an hour-long telephone conversation, with Trump’s consistent demands to an end of the Ukraine and Russia war.

This also comes amidst Trump hitting India with a 25% tariff, crediting the raise to India’s purchase of Russian oil, and “fueling the war machine” that is the Russia Ukraine war.

European allies have reportedly been briefed on the diplomatic developments, with Trump suggesting broad international consensus on ending the war. The proposed three-way talks between Trump, Putin and Zelenskyy would represent the first, the last one-on-one, face-to face meeting between Putin and Zelenskyy being in 2019.

Neither the Kremlin nor Ukrainian officials have publicly confirmed their participation in the proposed meetings. The timing suggests Trump aims to fulfill campaign promises of rapidly resolving the Ukraine crisis through direct presidential diplomacy.

Details about meeting locations and specific agendas remain undisclosed as diplomatic preparations continue.