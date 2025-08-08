President Donald Trump has reportedly secretly authorized military force against Latin American drug cartels designated as foreign terrorist organizations, giving U.S. forces permission to engage groups trafficking fentanyl and other drugs across the US-Mexico border.

"The president is determined to not just dismantle – but completely destroy – [Venezuelan dictator Nicolas] Maduro’s Cartel de Los Soles and obliterate their operations in the Western Hemisphere," a source close to the White House said, according to the NY Post.

The anti-cartel effort involves multiple agencies including Defense, Justice, Homeland Security, Intelligence, and Treasury departments, with a particular focus on "completely destroying" Venezuelan dictator Nicolas Maduro's Cartel de Los Soles operations.

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum clarified that U.S. military action would not involve Mexican territory , stating the operations have "nothing to do with Mexican territory" and are focused on U.S. country matters.

The administration has escalated pressure through multiple channels, including a $50 million bounty on Maduro, extradition of 29 cartel members, tariff threats against Mexico and Canada, and sanctions on violent groups like Cartel del Noreste and Tren de Aragua. "Maduro uses foreign terrorist organizations like TdA (Tren de Aragua), Sinaloa and Cartel of the Suns (Cartel de Soles) to bring deadly violence to our country," Bondi said in a video message. "He is one of the largest narco-traffickers in the world and a threat to our national security."

